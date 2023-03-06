Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department Wants Senior Focus Groups Participants

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a focus group for people ages 60 and up on April 11th, 2023, from 10:00am until 12:00pm at the Crow Recreation Center.

Focus group volunteers will be provided a pre-meeting survey through email. During the meeting, participants will be asked various questions about their knowledge of Clarksville Parks and Recreation, events, and programs they attend, activities they would be interested in, how they receive their information, ease of registration, and much more.

“We want to make sure we are providing relevant programming for older adults,” said Jennifer Letourneau, Director of Clarksville Parks and Recreation. “This focus group will allow us to get to know that age group better and understand what they’d like to see from our department.”

Participants will receive a discount code for Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department programming. Refreshments and coffee will be available throughout the meeting.

To sign up, visit this direct link https://bit.ly/3EJ6gX9 and fill out the form or call 931.645.7476.

Two more focus groups for the same age range will be held later this spring at Burt-Cobb and Kleeman Recreation Centers.

