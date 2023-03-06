77.3 F
Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation reduces those without power to around 2,000

Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation crews are relentlessly working to restore power to customers. (CEMC)

Cumberland Electric Membership CorporationMontgomery County, TN – Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) crews worked throughout the night restoring power and were able to reduce outage numbers down to around 2,000 members as of 11:30am.

The outage breakdown by county is as follows: Montgomery County 391, Cheatham County 411, Robertson County 745, Stewart County 52, and Sumner County 283.

Crews will continue to work through the night to restore power as quickly as possible.

Report a downed power line or electrical hazard by calling 800.987.CEMC (2362).


About Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation

The Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) is a nonprofit electric cooperative regulated by TVA and governed by a member-elected board of directors. We are committed to meeting the needs of our membership by delivering safe, affordable, and reliable services the cooperative way.

For your convenience, CEMC has one telephone number to serve all your needs, including power outages and service requests, 800.987.CEMC (2362).

For more information visit their website at www.cemc.org

