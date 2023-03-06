59.3 F
News

Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation reports less than 500 remain without power

News Staff
Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation crews continue to work to restore power. (CEMC)
Cumberland Electric Membership CorporationMontgomery County, TN – Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) reports that as off 11:00pm, crews have successfully reduced the number of outages down to less than 500.

They will continue to work throughout the night to restore power to all members as quickly and safely as possible.

The outage breakdown by county is as follows: Montgomery County 13, Cheatham County 108, Robertson County 355, Stewart County 0, and Sumner County 37.

Report a downed power line or electrical hazard by calling 800.987.CEMC (2362).


About Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation

The Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) is a nonprofit electric cooperative regulated by TVA and governed by a member elected board of directors. We are committed to meeting the needs of our membership by delivering safe, affordable and reliable services the cooperative way.

For your convenience, CEMC has one telephone number to serve all your needs, including power outages and service requests, 800.987.CEMC (2362).

For more information visit their website at www.cemc.org

