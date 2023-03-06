Nashville State Community College has 12 Visual Communication Students Earn Record ADDY Awards

Nashville, TN – During the recent 58th annual American Advertising Federation Nashville Awards ceremony at Ascend Amphitheater, it was announced that nine Nashville State Community College Visual Communications A.A.S. students won a total of 12 student awards.

This marks the most awards won by students in the College’s Visual Communications department.

Nashville State’s award-winning students:

Mari Davis (Graphic Design A.A.S.)

GOLD – Special Event Materials, Exhibit Brochure

SILVER – Publication Design, 3 Book Cover Series

SILVER – Integrated Brand Identity Campaign, The Echo Guild Brand Identity

SILVER – Still Photography, Night Skies

SILVER – Still Photography, In His Study

GOLD – Still Photography, Malik

SILVER – Product or Service Sales Promotion, Greatest Hits New Wave LP Design

GOLD – Product or Service Sales Promotion, Holiday Hangover Tea

SILVER – Special Event Materials, Saul Bass Brochure + Poster

SILVER – Still Photography, Sophia

SILVER – Still Photography, Story Bigger Than Me

GOLD – Direct Marketing, Mate Subscription Box

“The design and photography work are remarkable and is a testament to the talent and hard work of the students and dedicated mentorship of the faculty,” said Dr. Michael Sundblad, dean of Nashville State’s School of Arts and Humanities.

History of Nashville State ADDY competition results:

2023 – Nine students won 12 ADDYs

2022 – Four students won five ADDYs

2021 – Four students won seven ADDYs

2020 – Three students won seven ADDYs

2019 – Four students won four ADDYs (A student’s design was also selected by a team of professionals to be used on all marketing materials for the 2018 competition)

2018 – Five students won 10 ADDYs

All Nashville State Community College student-winning art can be viewed by clicking on this link.

Nashville State Community College Foundation has for six years provided a grant to cover student entry fees, due to the generous support of private donors that fund scholarships and program enrichment funds.