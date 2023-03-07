APSU Women’s Golf finish Fourth at Huntsville.org Intercollegiate

Owens Cross Roads, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team picked up another three spots on the leaderboard and finished tied for third place at the Huntsville.org Intercollegiate with a team score of 898, led by Erica Scutt who fired an aggregate score of 219 and finished tied for fourth, Tuesday, at Highlands Course at Hampton Cove on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

Also joining Scutt in a tie for fourth place, Kady Foshaug – who played as an individual – posted a score of 219 and matched her season’s best round with a two-under 70 on the final 18 holes at the par-72, 6,039-yard track. Foshaug picked up 15 spots on the final day of the tournament and the fourth-place finish was the best of her career.

Austin Peay State University finished the tournament tied with Belmont for third place and was 14 strokes behind second-place North Alabama. ASUN Conference rival Lipscomb won the tournament with a score of 872. The APSU Govs final round score of 294 was tied with North Alabama for the second-best round on the course today and was four shots off the third-round pace set by Lipscomb.

“What a comeback,” said APSU head coach Jessica Combs. “Following up our first round with two solid rounds to finish in the top five is something I am very proud of. We learned some lessons yesterday and we were able to make the adjustments we needed for a solid finish. Every member on the team, as well as Kady, played with everything they had and I am so proud of them.”

Scutt also gained six spots on the field on the final day of the tournament, shooting an even-par 70 to post her third top-five finish of the season. Kaley Campbell carded the best round of the day by a Governor in the lineup, shooting a one-under 71 to jump 11 spots on the leaderboard and finish tied for 16th place with a three-round score of 233.

Shelby Pleasant also finished tied for 16th with a score of 223 after shooting a three-over 75 on the final day of the event. Taylor Dedmen rounded out the scoring for the APSU Govs in the third round when she carded her second-consecutive four-over 76 to finish the tournament tied for 34th place with a score of 233.

Rounding out the lineup for Austin Peay State University, Maggie Glass shot a six-over 78 and finished tied for 39th place with an aggregate score of 235.

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team is back in action at Tennessee Tech’s Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate, Sunday-Tuesday, at the Highlands Course at the Sevierville Golf Club in Sevierville, Tennessee.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.