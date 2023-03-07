Clarksville Police Department searches for Runaway Juvenile Jacob Valentine

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD_ is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 17-year-old Jacob Valentine, (White/Male).

Jacob was last seen on March 6th around 8:30pm just before he left his residence on Adkins Street.

He is 5’10”, approximately 150 pounds, and has brown hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his left hand, there is no clothing description.

If anyone sees Jacob Valentine or has information on his whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on his welfare or contact CPD Detective Cash at 931.648.0656, ext. 5264.