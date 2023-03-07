Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation reports Power Restored to all Customers

Montgomery County, TN – After 5 days and thousands of hours of work, Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) is pleased to have restored power after a historic outage event.

Thank you to the CEMC linemen, contract crews, and staff for their dedication to serving our members. And, thank you to CEMC members for your patience & encouragement.

A special shoutout to the businesses in the photo above for their help with crews, fuel, lodging, food for our workers, and more.

CEMC also can’t forget Chick-Fil-A (Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, Clarksville) and Main Street Nutrition (Portland).

About Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation

The Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) is a nonprofit electric cooperative regulated by TVA and governed by a member-elected board of directors. We are committed to meeting the needs of our membership by delivering safe, affordable, and reliable services the cooperative way.

For your convenience, CEMC has one telephone number to serve all your needs, including power outages and service requests, 800.987.CEMC (2362).

For more information visit their website at www.cemc.org