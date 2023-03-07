42.6 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, March 8, 2023
HomeNewsCumberland Electric Membership Corporation reports Power Restored to all Customers
News

Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation reports Power Restored to all Customers

News Staff
By News Staff
Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation sends out a special thank you to all the businesses listed here for their support during the power outage. (CEMC)
Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation sends out a special thank you to all the businesses listed here for their support during the power outage. (CEMC)

Cumberland Electric Membership CorporationMontgomery County, TN – After 5 days and thousands of hours of work, Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) is pleased to have restored power after a historic outage event.

Thank you to the CEMC linemen, contract crews, and staff for their dedication to serving our members. And, thank you to CEMC members for your patience & encouragement.

A special shoutout to the businesses in the photo above for their help with crews, fuel, lodging, food for our workers, and more.


CEMC also can’t forget Chick-Fil-A (Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, Clarksville) and Main Street Nutrition (Portland).

About Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation

The Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) is a nonprofit electric cooperative regulated by TVA and governed by a member-elected board of directors. We are committed to meeting the needs of our membership by delivering safe, affordable, and reliable services the cooperative way.

For your convenience, CEMC has one telephone number to serve all your needs, including power outages and service requests, 800.987.CEMC (2362).

For more information visit their website at www.cemc.org

Previous articleAPSU Softball blanks Providence at home, 8-0
Next articleAPSU Women’s Golf finish Fourth at Huntsville.org Intercollegiate
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online