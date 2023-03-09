APSU Men’s Tennis set to play Northern Kentucky, Chattanooga at home

Clarksville, TN – After claiming its first sweep of the season last week, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team prepares for home matches against Northern Kentucky and Chattanooga, Friday-Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (2-5) earned its season’s second win and first sweep since 2020 in a 7-0 victory against Brescia last Thursday.

Sophomore Tom Bolton leads the APSU Govs in singles play with five wins and has won three-straight matches while playing the No. 2 and No. 3 positions.

Friday is the first time Austin Peay State University has faced Northern Kentucky (6-5) since the 2014 season when the APSU Govs earned its second all-time win against the Norse in a 4-0 victory in Clarksville.

Northern Kentucky is 3-0 against ASUN Conference opponents this season with a January 14th win against Bellarmine and a pair of wins against Eastern Kentucky. The Norse have faced a pair of top-25 opponents this season in No. 2 Ohio State and No. 4 Kentucky. They did earn a point against the Wildcats, which came from a straight-set victory by Josef Zapletal in the No. 4 singles position.

After their Friday 1:00pm contest against Northern Kentucky, the Govs host Chattanooga (8-4) in a Saturday contest that starts at 2:00pm.

Austin Peay State University looks to end a five-match losing streak to the Mocs in Saturday’s match. UTC has split its last four matches which include 5-2 wins against Tennessee State and Kennesaw State and a pair of 2-5 losses to Presbyterian and Troy.

The APSU Govs dropped a 6-1 decision to Chattanooga in the Scenic City last April in the last meeting between the two Volunteer State foes.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

After this weekend’s matches, the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis returns to the courts on March 14th for their nonconference finale against Doane at the Governors Tennis Courts. The match begins at 1:00pm.