Thursday, March 9, 2023
Arts/Leisure

APSU’s Community School of the Arts now accepting Registrations for Spring Two until March 20th

News Staff
Community School of the Arts (CSA) at Austin Peay State University
Community School of the Arts (CSA) at Austin Peay State University

Community School of the Arts (CSA) at APSUClarksville, TNThe Community School of the Arts (CSA) at Austin Peay State University (APSU) has started its spring term 2 registration for classes that begin on March 20th and run through April 27th, 2023. 

Registration is available online now until Monday, March 20th, 2023. The cost for the 6-week programs varies per class and ranges from $35.00 to $150.00.

Classes offered for Spring Term 2 include: 

Mondays

  • Creative Movement 
  • Art for Children 
  • Advanced Art for Children 

Tuesdays

  • Theatre Tots 
  • Art for Children  
  • Art for Teens 
  • Digital Photography 1 
  • Writing for Military and Families 

Wednesdays

  • Ceramics for Youth 
  • Theatre for Children 
  • Yoga 
  • Digital Photography 2 

Thursdays

  • Alternative Photography: Cyanotypes 
  • Mixed Media Painting 
  • Dance for Children 
  • Dance for Youth 
  • Acting and Improvisation for Youth 

To see the class descriptions, times, and costs, visit the CSA class webpage and click on the class links. Many of the classes fill up quickly but will have wait lists. 

For more information about the APSU Community School of the Arts, visit www.apsu.edu/csa. If you have any questions, email csa@apsu.edu. 

