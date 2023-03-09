APSU’s Community School of the Arts now accepting Registrations for Spring Two until March 20th

Clarksville, TN – The Community School of the Arts (CSA) at Austin Peay State University (APSU) has started its spring term 2 registration for classes that begin on March 20th and run through April 27th, 2023.

Registration is available online now until Monday, March 20th, 2023. The cost for the 6-week programs varies per class and ranges from $35.00 to $150.00.

Classes offered for Spring Term 2 include:

Mondays

Creative Movement

Art for Children

Advanced Art for Children

Tuesdays

Theatre Tots

Art for Children

Art for Teens

Digital Photography 1

Writing for Military and Families

Wednesdays

Ceramics for Youth

Theatre for Children

Yoga

Digital Photography 2

Thursdays

Alternative Photography: Cyanotypes

Mixed Media Painting

Dance for Children

Dance for Youth

Acting and Improvisation for Youth

To see the class descriptions, times, and costs, visit the CSA class webpage and click on the class links. Many of the classes fill up quickly but will have wait lists.

For more information about the APSU Community School of the Arts, visit www.apsu.edu/csa. If you have any questions, email csa@apsu.edu.