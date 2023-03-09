Austin Peay State University to host Governors Classic this weekend

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will host its lone in-season home tournament, the Governors Classic, this weekend at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as they welcome Belmont, Dayton, and Illinois-Chicago to town.

The classic will begin, 4:00pm, Friday when the Govs face UIC.

Saturday will see four games scheduled, UIC versus Dayton (10:00am), Belmont versus Dayton (12:30pm), Belmont versus Austin Peay State University (3:00pm), and UIC versus Austin Peay State University (5:30pm).

The classic will conclude on Sunday with three final games, starting with UIC versus Dayton (10:00am), Belmont versus Dayton (12:30pm), and Belmont versus Austin Peay State University (3:00pm).

The APSU Govs (7-7) enter the classic on a roll of late, winning five of their last six games, including a home 8-0, no-hit, victory over Providence.

After the first 14 games of the season, the APSU Govs are led offensively by Gabi Apiag (.359, 5 doubles, 8 RBI), Kylie Campbell (.349, 1 triple, 8 RBI), Lexi Osowski-Anderson (.333, 1 HR, 7 RBI) and Kendyl Weinzapfel (.326, 1 HR, 8 RBI).

In the circle, Jordan Benefiel (5-4, 2.71 ERA, 59 K’s) is coming in off her first career no-hitter, with Ashley Martin (1-1, 4.08 ERA, 10 K’s) and Samantha Miener (1-2, 6.76 ERA, 5 K’s) also recording wins this season for Austin Peay State University.

Scouting the Opponents

Belmont Bruins (11-6): Belmont, of the Missouri Valley Conference, enters the weekend coming for a 2-3 finish at the Tennessee Classic, in Knoxville, Tennessee, last weekend and are led at the plate by Kristen Green (.375, 1 HR, 9 RBI), while Maya Johnson (7-3, 3.00 ERA, 78 K’s) tops the Bruins pitching staff.

Dayton Flyers (6-9): Dayton, of the Atlantic 10 Conference, comes into the weekend having dropped a mid-week game, 5-4, to No. 16 Kentucky, in Lexington, Kentucky, on Wednesday and are led at the plate by Emma Schutter (.447, 3 2B, 4 RBI), while Haven dwyer (4-1, 3.27 ERA, 15 K’s) has posted the best start to the season of all the Flyers pitchers.

UIC Flames (0-17): UIC, of the Missouri Valley Conference, comes into the classic still looking for their first win of the season, and are led at the plate by Anna Walker (.286, 2 2B, 7 runs), while Christina Toniolo (0-8, 4.23 ERA, 27 K’s) has worked the most innings for the Flames so far this spring.

Between the Lines

This year’s Governors Classic is Austin Peay State University’s fifth in-season home tournament since 2010.

Austin Peay State University is 6-3 in their last two home tournaments under coach Kassie Stanfill.

The APSU Govs will not face Dayton during this weekend’s action but did play the Flyers twice three weeks ago at the Auburn Tiger Invitational, in Auburn, Alabama, with the two teams splitting the games.

Jordan Benefiel needs one win to move into a tie for ninth-place all-time in program history for career wins, with 28.



Lexi Osowski-Anderson is two doubles away from becoming the first APSU Govs softball player to record 50 doubles in a career.

Tickets

For information, or to buy tickets to the Governors Classic or any other home softball games this season, go online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or call the Austin Peay State University Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

APSU Govs Online

For up-to-date news and information on Austin Peay State University softball, go to LetsGoPeay.com or follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsSB), or on Facebook. Live stats will be available during all home games at PeayStats.com.

In addition, all Austin Peay State University home games will be broadcast on ESPN+ this season, visit the softball schedule at LetsGoPeay.com for a complete broadcast schedule.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team will closeout it’s six-game homestand on Monday, at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, by hosting Green Bay for a single game. The game begins 3:00pm.