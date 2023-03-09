Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis hosts Northern Kentucky, Chattanooga

Clarksville, TN – After picking up its third-straight win last weekend, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team prepares for a pair of home matches against Northern Kentucky and Chattanooga, Friday-Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (6-3) begins its week with a Friday 1:00pm match against Northern Kentucky (6-3) in the first meeting between the two teams since a 4-1 NKU win in Clarksville during the 2014 spring season.

Austin Peay State University earned a 5-2 win against Illinois State, on March 4th, in their last contest after claiming wins on its top two doubles and top four singles matches.

Jana Leder highlights the APSU Govs lineups this season, as the redshirt junior is 8-1 in singles – including 5-1 from the top position – and is 7-2 alongside Melody Hefti in doubles play.

After dropping her first singles match of the season, freshman Sophia Baranov has won a team-best seven-straight matches while playing the No. 3, No. 4, and No. 5 positions. The Almaty, Kazakhstan native also has won three-straight doubles matches alongside Denise Torrealba.

The APSU Govs are 1-1 all-time against Northern Kentucky and last defeated them during the 2013 season in Highland Heights, Kentucky.

The Norse swept Southern Indiana 7-0, on March 3rd, in their last action and have earned three wins against ASUN Conference opponents this season with a pair of victories against Eastern Kentucky and a 6-1 win against Bellarmine, on February 18th.

Following their match against NKU, the Govs face Chattanooga (11-1) in an 11:00am, Saturday match.

Austin Peay State University has split their last pair of matches against its Volunteer State, including a 4-3 win against the Mocs in January 2019.



Chattanooga has won eight-straight matches entering Saturday’s contest and have combined to outscore their opponents 47-6 in that run.

