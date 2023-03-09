Clarksville Association of REALTORS® to hold Night of the Arts Charity Benefit

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Association of REALTORS® (CAR) is pleased to announce its Night of the Arts to be held from 5:00pm-8:00pm, Saturday, April 15th, 2023, benefiting the Spreading Our Support Foundation. This event will feature auctioning of various pieces of donated art with all proceeds going to the S.O.S. Foundation.

“The Clarksville Association of REALTORS® is excited to host the Night of the Arts event at the beautiful and historic Sanctuary on Main,” said Kim Cargill, CAR’s Helping Hands Committee Chair. “This is the first year for this event and we are looking forward to a lovely evening of art provided by many great artists in our community to raise funds for S.O.S.”

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting www.clarksvilleaor.com/nightofthearts

Throughout the evening, guests will enjoy a grazing table and a cash bar and will have the opportunity to view and bid a variety of artwork via both live and silent auctions.

“We look forward to introducing more people to the S.O.S. Foundation, which helps so many of our local citizens through various local charities,” says Christian Black, 2023 Spreading our Support Foundation President.

The S.O.S. Foundation was established in 2019 to capitalize on the Association’s fundraising efforts with the object of being able to help numerous local charities. For more information or to donate, visit www.SpreadingOurSupport.com

About Clarksville Association of REALTORS®

The Clarksville Association of REALTORS® has over 1300 active REALTOR® members and 90 Affiliate Partners that work together improving public awareness of the value of REALTORS® to the community and to the benefits of their services.

The Clarksville Association of REALTORS® also serves to promote the success and future development of its members in association with the Tennessee and National Associations of REALTORS® by focusing on Education, Engagement, and Advocacy.