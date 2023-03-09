Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast, March 9th-13th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Rain is back in the weather forecast for Clarksville-Montgomery County this weekend. This afternoon, there is a 50 percent chance of showers.

For tonight, rain is likely before midnight with a 70 percent chance of precipitation. It will be cloudy with a low new 41 degrees.

It will be cloudy Friday but gradually clearing in the morning. The high will reach 53 degrees. There will be a Northwest wind between 10 to 15 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 20 mph.

Friday night, it will be partly cloudy. The low will be 32 degrees. The wind will die down some, coming from the North at 5 to 10 mph.

A 20 percent chance of rain is in the Clarksville forecast for Saturday afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 54 degrees.

There will be rain Saturday night. Between 9:00pm and midnight, there is a chance of a thunderstorm. Showers will continue after midnight. There is a 100 percent chance of precipitation. The low will be 44 degrees.

A 50 percent chance of rain is in the forecast for Sunday. The skies will be cloudy with the high reaching 58 degrees. There will be an East Southeast wind between 5 to 15 mph changing to the Northwest by morning. Gusts could be as high as 20 mph.

Sunday night, it will be mostly cloudy with a low of 32 degrees. The wind will be out of the Northwest at 15 mph gusting up to 20 mph.

Come Monday, it will be mostly sunny with a high near 47 degrees. The wind will continue from the Northwest at 15mph. Wind gusts up to 20 mph can be expected.

The low will drop to a freezing 20 degrees Monday night under partly cloudy skies.