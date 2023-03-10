Clarksville Police Department holds Gang Resistance Education and Training class Graduation

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) held its second Gang Resistance Education and Training (G.R.E.A.T.) graduation ceremony on March 2nd, 2023, at Rossview Middle School.

Officer Tajee Moore of the Juvenile Engagement Team (J.E.T.) began teaching the GREAT curriculum on January 10th, which incorporated six (6) weeks of classroom instruction and was attended by fifty-one (51) students.

The Gang Resistance Education And Training (G.R.E.A.T.) program is an evidence-based national and international gang and violence prevention program that has been building trust between law enforcement and communities for almost 30 years.

The program provides students with opportunities to model and practice life skills and attitudes needed to treat others with respect and empathy, make better choices, and set positive and achievable goals. It also integrates prevention practices to increase protective factors, such as school bonding, feeling safe at school, having the ability to solve problems, and being resourceful in seeking out sources of support.

“We are grateful to continue the partnership we have with the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System and appreciate principal Julie Hallums at Rossview Middle School who has allowed us to continue teaching the G.R.E.A.T. curriculum at her school,” stated Chief Crockarell.“Officer Moore is an exemplary member of the Clarksville Police Department and his dedication and commitment is making a positive and long-lasting impression on the youth of Clarksville.”

“I would like to thank the Clarksville Montgomery County School System and Rossview Middle School for allowing me the opportunity to teach our next generation”, stated Officer Moore.“Teaching G.R.E.A.T to students is not just about preventing them from joining gangs, it’s about empowering them with the tools and knowledge to make positive choices that will shape their future and the future of their communities.”