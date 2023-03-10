American Red Cross, Montgomery County Fire Department to install Free Smoke Alarms on March 25th

Clarksville, TN – Volunteers and members of the American Red Cross Tennessee River Chapter will partner with the Montgomery County Fire Department to install free smoke alarms for families during a Sound the Alarm home fire safety event in the Bel Air community on Saturday, March 25th at 9:00am to 1:00pm. Volunteers will meet at New Providence United Methodist Church at 1317 Fort Campbell Boulevard, Clarksville, TN 37042.

“We are grateful to our volunteers and the New Providence United Methodist Church who have offered to host the Sound the Alarm event,” said Loriann Tinajero, Executive Director, Red Cross Tennessee River. “Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden and Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts will help to kick off the event. These united efforts in the community help keep our neighborhoods safe from potential disaster.”

Every eight minutes, the Red Cross responds to a disaster. Home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster, including in the Bel Air community, where the local fire department has reported an increasing number of fire-related incidents in the last year. In the fiscal year 2022, there were 59 home fire responses by Red Cross volunteers in the Montgomery County area.

Since launching in October 2014, this program and other Home Fire Campaign efforts have saved at least 1,583 lives nationwide — including 43 people in the Tennessee Region — from the threat of home fires, which claim seven lives every day in the U.S. Most often, these tragedies occur in homes without working smoke alarms.

Locally, the Tennessee River chapter along with the Montgomery County Fire Department and volunteers, have installed more than 169 free smoke alarms in 2022, making homes more prepared against fire-related disasters in the area. Since the program began in Tennessee in 2016, volunteers and staff with the Tennessee River chapter have installed 2,249 smoke alarms in Montgomery County.

To learn more about how you can help people prepare for, respond to and recover from home fires, and to sign up to volunteer go to SoundtheAlarm.org/RegisterHere , or email Disaster Program Manager, Dolly Mast, at dolly.mast@redcross.org .

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feed and provide comfort to victims of disasters; supply about 40% of the nation’s blood; teach skills that save lives; distribute international humanitarian aid; and support veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.