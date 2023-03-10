APSU Volleyball drops pair of matches to North Alabama

Florence, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team dropped a pair of matches to North Alabama, Friday, with the Governors falling 3-2 in both halves of the doubleheader at the UNA Beach Volleyball Courts.

Austin Peay State University led 2-0 in the first match of the afternoon after Elizabeth Wheat and Jamie Seward picked up a two-set win in the No. 4 match and Karli Graham and Tristin Smith won in two sets in the No. 5 match.

However, the Lions were able to beat Tegan Seyring and Erin Eisenhart on the No. 3 line and Kelsey Mead and Marlayna Bullington on the No. 1 line to even the score, 2-2. The deciding point came in the No. 2 match and UNA secured the match with a three-set victory over Chloee McDaniel and Mikayla Powell.

In the second match of the doubleheader, the APSU Govs got out front early with Eisenhart and Jenna Salyer picking up their first win as a duo in the No. 4 match. But North Alabama evened the score at 1-1 when they knocked off Graham and Smith in three sets on the No. 5 line.

The Governors and Lions split the next two matches with UNA beating Wheat and Seward on the No. 3 line before Bullington and Mead evened the score at 2-2 with a three-set win in the No. 1 matchup. The match-clinching point was once again decided on the No. 2 line and the Lions picked up their second win of the day with a two-set win over McDaniel and Powell.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team will wrap up its weekend in Florence, Alabama when it plays a Saturday 9:00am match against Liberty before taking an 11:00am match with North Alabama.

Match One Results

North Alabama 3, Austin Peay 2

1. Taylor Seney/Paula Klemperer (UNA) def. Kelsey Mead/ Marlayna Bullington 21-19, 23-21

2. Mackenzie Martin/Katy Floyd (UNA) def. Chloee McDaniel/Mikayla Powell 19-21, 21-17, 15-10

3. Martha McLaurin/Selma Robinson (UNA) def. Tegan Seyring/Erin Eisenhart 21-14, 21-6

4. Elizabeth Wheat /Jamie Seward def. Natalie Kordt/Jelena Girod (UNA) 21-14, 21-10

5. Karli Graham/Tristin Smith def. Katie Gerig/Sarah Larkin Lewis (UNA) 22-20, 21-19

Ext. Abby Robertson/Kati Anderson (UNA) vs. Emily Freel/Payton Deidesheimer 19-21, 21-7, 9-6, unfinished

Order of Finish: 4,5,3,1,2

Match Two Results

North Alabama 3, Austin Peay 2

1. Kelsey Mead/ Marlayna Bullington def. Paula Klemperer/Taylor Seney (UNA) 17-21, 22-20, 15-13

2. Katy Floyd/Mackenzie Martin (UNA) def. Chloee McDaniel/Mikayla Powell 21-15, 21-19

3. Selma Robinson/Martha McLaurin (UNA) def. Elizabeth Wheat /Jamie Seward (APSU) 21-17, 21-15

4. Erin Eisenhart/Jenna Salyer def. Jelena Girod/Natalie Kordt (UNA) 21-19, 21-19

5. Abby Robertson/Kati Anderson (UNA) def. Karli Graham/Tristin Smith 21-18, 19-21, 15-12

Ext. Katie Gerig/Caroline Conkle (UNA) def. Sarah Carnathan/Chloee McDaniel 19-21, 21-17, 15-9

Order of Finish: 4, 5, 3, 1, 2