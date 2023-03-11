Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf moves up to 10th at Sea Palms Invitational

St. Simons Island, GA – Jakob Falk Schollert shot a career-low, four-under 67 to lead the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team, which shot a 282 and picked up a tournament-best seven spots on the leaderboard to move into a tie for 10th place at Western Carolina’s Sea Palms Invitational, Friday, at the par-71, 6,664-yard Sea Palms Golf Club.

Austin Peay State University’s second-round score of 282 was tied for the third-best team round of the day and moved the Govs into a tie with Bellarmine for 10th place with an aggregate score of seven over 575.

The Governors are one shot behind Western Carolina and five strokes behind Xavier. After 36 holes, Davidson leads the tournament with a score of 541 and holds a four-stroke lead over Wright State.

After a birdie on No. 1 and a bogey on No. 3, Falk Schollert carded four more birdies and no bogeys on the final 15 holes of the round. The career-best round helped Falk Schollert pick up a tournament-leading 49 spots on the leaderboard on the second day of the event and move into a tie for 27th place. Through 36 holes at the Sea Palms Invitational, Falk Schollert is tied for the tournament lead with 27 pars.

After leading the SPDU Govs with a career-best, three-under 68 on the first day of the event, Daniel Love fired an ever-par 71 with three birdies on the card. Love still leads the Govs with a two-round score of 139 and is tied for 14th in the 120-player field.

The second-best round of the day by a Governor came from Reece Britt, who used three birdies to post a one-under 70 on the second 18 holes. Britt picked up 16 spots on the field in the second round and is tied for 35th place with an aggregate score of 142.

Adam Van Raden was five strokes better in the second round than his opening round and carded a three-over 74. After making a trio of birdies on the front nine, Van Raden finished the day tied for 103rd with a two-round score of 153.

Rounding out the lineup for the Governors, Micah Knisley shot an 84 and is in 119th place in the tournament with a score of 164. Playing as an individual, Logan Spurrier carded five birdies but shot a five-over 76; he is tied for 89th place with a score of 151 after 36 holes.

Austin Peay State University men’s golf will be paired with Bellarmine, High Point, and Western Carolina for the third round of the Sea Palms Invitational and will tee off on No. 1 at 8:30am, Saturday. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

For news and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.