Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf sits in 17th at Sea Palms Invitational

St. Simons Island, GA – Daniel Love fired a career-best, three-under 68 and led the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team, which shot a 293 and is in 17th place after one round at Western Carolina’s Sea Palms Invitational, Thursday, at the Sea Palms Golf Club.

After shooting a nine-over 293, the Governors are two shots behind 16th-place High Point and three shots behind 15th-place USC Upstate. Davidson and Wofford are tied for the lead after both shot a tournament-record, 13-under 271 on the opening 18 holes at the par-71, 6,664-yard track.

Love opened his round with a pair of birdies on the back nine before carding three birdies and playing the front nine at two-under par. Love is tied for 13th place and is four strokes off the lead after one round.

Reece Britt carded a one-over 72 in his opening round and is tied for 51st in the field. Jakob Falk Schollert played an even-par front nine but posted a three-over 74 in the first round of the tournament, he is tied for 76th place.

The final counting score for the Governors came from Adam Van Raden, who fired an eight-over 79 on the opening 18 holes and is tied for 112th in the 120-player field. Micah Knisley was the final Gov in the lineup and posted a nine-over 80 in the first round, he is in 116th place in the field.

Playing as an individual, Logan Spurrier posted a four-over 75 in the first round of the event and is tied for 85th place.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with High Point, Richmond, and USC Upstate for the second round of the Sea Palms Invitational and will tee off on No. 1 at 8:10am, Friday. There are 18 holes scheduled for each of the three days of the event. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

