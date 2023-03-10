41.3 F
Clarksville
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis defeats Northern Kentucky 7-0

Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis perfect in singles, sweep Northern Kentucky. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team did not drop a set in singles, earning its fourth-straight victory and second-straight sweep in a 7-0 victory against Northern Kentucky, Friday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (7-3) earned its fourth-straight doubles win after convincing wins from its No. 2 and No. 3 positions.

Asia Fontana and Yu-Hua Cheng gave Austin Peay State University the doubles advantage with their first win of the season together in a 6-1 win from the No. 3 court. Jana Leder and Melody Hefti dropped just their second contest in the last eight matches from the No. 1 position, but it was answered by a 6-3 victory by Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov which claimed the match’s first point for Austin Peay State University.


Baranov earned her second-career 6-0, 6-0 win from the No. 4 position to extend APSU’s lead. Leder then put the Govs up 1-0 with a 6-1, 6-2 victory from the No. 1 court.

Torrealba clinched the victory for Austin Peay State University, as the St. Gallen, Switzerland native earned her fourth-straight win and sixth of the season.

With the result decided, Hefti earned her season’s seventh win, while Cheng and Fontana both picked up convincing wins from the No. 5 and No. 6 positions, respectively.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team returns to the courts at 11:00am, tomorrow against Chattanooga. 

Results vs. Northern Kentucky

Doubles

  1. Majo Hernandez / Laura Grau def. Jana Leder / Melody Hefti, 6-2
  2. Denise Torrealba / Sophia Baranov def. Elizabeth Rozin / Ashlee Fisk, 6-3
  3. Asia Fontana / Yu-Hua Cheng def. Sylvia Gray / Angie Rinalti, 6-1

Order of finish: 3, 1, 2*


Singles

  1. Jana Leder def. Elizabeth Rozin, 6-1, 6-2
  2. Denise Torrealba def. Ashlee Fisk, 6-0, 6-2
  3. Melody Hefti def. Sola Grau, 6-3, 6-1
  4. Sophia Baranov def. Ananya Kothakota, 6-0, 6-0
  5. Yu-Hua Cheng def. Sylvia Gray, 6-3, 6-3
  6. Asia Fontana def. Angela Rinaldi, 6-0, 6-1

Order of finish: 4, 1, 2*, 3, 6, 5

