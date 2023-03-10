Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis defeats Northern Kentucky 7-0

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team did not drop a set in singles, earning its fourth-straight victory and second-straight sweep in a 7-0 victory against Northern Kentucky, Friday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.
Austin Peay (7-3) earned its fourth-straight doubles win after convincing wins from its No. 2 and No. 3 positions.
Asia Fontana and Yu-Hua Cheng gave Austin Peay State University the doubles advantage with their first win of the season together in a 6-1 win from the No. 3 court. Jana Leder and Melody Hefti dropped just their second contest in the last eight matches from the No. 1 position, but it was answered by a 6-3 victory by Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov which claimed the match’s first point for Austin Peay State University.
Baranov earned her second-career 6-0, 6-0 win from the No. 4 position to extend APSU’s lead. Leder then put the Govs up 1-0 with a 6-1, 6-2 victory from the No. 1 court.
Torrealba clinched the victory for Austin Peay State University, as the St. Gallen, Switzerland native earned her fourth-straight win and sixth of the season.
With the result decided, Hefti earned her season’s seventh win, while Cheng and Fontana both picked up convincing wins from the No. 5 and No. 6 positions, respectively.
Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team returns to the courts at 11:00am, tomorrow against Chattanooga.
Results vs. Northern Kentucky
Doubles
- Majo Hernandez / Laura Grau def. Jana Leder / Melody Hefti, 6-2
- Denise Torrealba / Sophia Baranov def. Elizabeth Rozin / Ashlee Fisk, 6-3
- Asia Fontana / Yu-Hua Cheng def. Sylvia Gray / Angie Rinalti, 6-1
Order of finish: 3, 1, 2*
Singles
- Jana Leder def. Elizabeth Rozin, 6-1, 6-2
- Denise Torrealba def. Ashlee Fisk, 6-0, 6-2
- Melody Hefti def. Sola Grau, 6-3, 6-1
- Sophia Baranov def. Ananya Kothakota, 6-0, 6-0
- Yu-Hua Cheng def. Sylvia Gray, 6-3, 6-3
- Asia Fontana def. Angela Rinaldi, 6-0, 6-1
Order of finish: 4, 1, 2*, 3, 6, 5