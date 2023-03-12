APSU Men’s Golf places 12th at Sea Palms Invitational

St. Simons Island, GA – Daniel Love carded his second-straight even-par 71 and finished tied for 18th place to lead the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team to a 12th-place finish at Western Carolina’s Sea Palms Invitational, Saturday, at the Sea Palms Golf Club.

Austin Peay shot a 292 in the final round at the par-71, 6,664-yard track, finishing with a three-round score of 867. The Govs finished four strokes behind Belmont and Bellarmine, who were tied for 10th place, and nine shots behind ninth-place High Point; APSU also beat the host Catamounts by one stroke. Davidson won the tournament by 23 strokes with a score of 809.

Love used five birdies to shoot his second-straight 71 and wrap up an 18th-place finish – the best of his collegiate career. Love finished the tournament three under par with an aggregate score of 210, which is the best 54-hole score of his career.

Micah Knisley fired the second-best round of the day by a Governor, shooting a one-over 72 to finish the tournament tied for 111th with a score of 236. Jakob Falk Schollert shot a two-over 73 in the final round of the event, he finished tied for 31st with a score of 214. Falk Schollert finished the tournament with 41 pars, which were the second-most in the field.

Reece Britt posted a five-over 76 to wrap up a three-round score of 218, he finished tied for 51st in the 120-player field. Rounding out the lineup for the Govs, Adam Van Raden shot an 83 and finished the tournament tied for 111th place with a score of 236.

Playing as an individual, Logan Spurrier shot a four-over 75 in the final round and finished tied for 92nd with a three-round score of 226.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team will have just over two weeks off before playing at the Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate, March 27th-29th, at the True Blue Golf Club in Pawley’s Island, South Carolina.

For news and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.