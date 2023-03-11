49.2 F
Clarksville
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Sports

APSU Women’s Tennis beats Chattanooga, 4-1

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis earns fifth-straight win against Chattanooga. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis earns fifth-straight win against Chattanooga. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned its fifth-straight victory after defeating Chattanooga 4-1, Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

The Governors claimed the doubles point for the fifth-straight match after allowing just four combined games in its No. 1 and No. 2 pairings.

Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov earned their fifth win together of the season in a 6-0 victory against Chattanooga’s Coco Bosman and Lucia Garrigues-Melendez. 


After Torrealba and Baranov gave Austin Peay State University the doubles advantage with their win from the No. 2 court, Jana Leder and Melody Hefti claimed the match’s first point with their 6-2 victory against UTC’s Caroline Gibbens and Jessie Young.

Leder and Hefti then picked up 6-1, 6-1 wins from the No. 1 and No. 3 singles positions, respectively, extending APSU’s lead to 3-0.

Chattanooga claimed its lone point of the afternoon with a 6-3, 6-2 win from the No. 6 position, but Baranov secured the win for APSU with a 6-4, 6-4 victory from the No. 4 position.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team concludes its season-long six match homestand on Tuesday at 1:00pm against Doane. 

Results vs. Chattanooga

Doubles

  1. Jana Leder / Melody Hefti def. Caroline Gibbens / Jessie Young, 6-2
  2. Denise Torrealba / Sophia Baranov def. Coco Bosman / Lucia Garrigues-Melendez, 6-0 
  3. Pippa Bosman / Nicole Abel vs. Yu-Hua Cheng / Asia Fontana, Unfinished at 4-3 

Order of finish: 2, 1*


Singles

  1. Jana Leder def. Jessie Young, 6-1, 6-1
  2. Denise Torrealba vs. Coco Bosman, Unfinished at 6-3, 4-3
  3. Melody Hefti def. Caroline Gibbens, 6-1, 6-1
  4. Sophia Baranov def. Nicole Abel, 6-4, 6-4
  5. Yu-Hua Cheng vs. Lucia Garrigues-Melendez, Unfinished at 6-4, 3-3
  6. Rozalie Dohnalova vs. Asia Fontana, Unfinished at 6-3, 6-2

Order of finish: 1, 3, 6, 4*

