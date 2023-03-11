APSU Women’s Tennis beats Chattanooga, 4-1

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned its fifth-straight victory after defeating Chattanooga 4-1, Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

The Governors claimed the doubles point for the fifth-straight match after allowing just four combined games in its No. 1 and No. 2 pairings.

Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov earned their fifth win together of the season in a 6-0 victory against Chattanooga’s Coco Bosman and Lucia Garrigues-Melendez.

After Torrealba and Baranov gave Austin Peay State University the doubles advantage with their win from the No. 2 court, Jana Leder and Melody Hefti claimed the match’s first point with their 6-2 victory against UTC’s Caroline Gibbens and Jessie Young.

Leder and Hefti then picked up 6-1, 6-1 wins from the No. 1 and No. 3 singles positions, respectively, extending APSU’s lead to 3-0.

Chattanooga claimed its lone point of the afternoon with a 6-3, 6-2 win from the No. 6 position, but Baranov secured the win for APSU with a 6-4, 6-4 victory from the No. 4 position.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team concludes its season-long six match homestand on Tuesday at 1:00pm against Doane.

Results vs. Chattanooga

Doubles

Order of finish: 2, 1*

Singles

Order of finish: 1, 3, 6, 4*