APSU Women’s Tennis beats Chattanooga, 4-1

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned its fifth-straight victory after defeating Chattanooga 4-1, Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.
The Governors claimed the doubles point for the fifth-straight match after allowing just four combined games in its No. 1 and No. 2 pairings.
Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov earned their fifth win together of the season in a 6-0 victory against Chattanooga’s Coco Bosman and Lucia Garrigues-Melendez.
After Torrealba and Baranov gave Austin Peay State University the doubles advantage with their win from the No. 2 court, Jana Leder and Melody Hefti claimed the match’s first point with their 6-2 victory against UTC’s Caroline Gibbens and Jessie Young.
Leder and Hefti then picked up 6-1, 6-1 wins from the No. 1 and No. 3 singles positions, respectively, extending APSU’s lead to 3-0.
Chattanooga claimed its lone point of the afternoon with a 6-3, 6-2 win from the No. 6 position, but Baranov secured the win for APSU with a 6-4, 6-4 victory from the No. 4 position.
Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team concludes its season-long six match homestand on Tuesday at 1:00pm against Doane.
Results vs. Chattanooga
Doubles
- Jana Leder / Melody Hefti def. Caroline Gibbens / Jessie Young, 6-2
- Denise Torrealba / Sophia Baranov def. Coco Bosman / Lucia Garrigues-Melendez, 6-0
- Pippa Bosman / Nicole Abel vs. Yu-Hua Cheng / Asia Fontana, Unfinished at 4-3
Order of finish: 2, 1*
Singles
- Jana Leder def. Jessie Young, 6-1, 6-1
- Denise Torrealba vs. Coco Bosman, Unfinished at 6-3, 4-3
- Melody Hefti def. Caroline Gibbens, 6-1, 6-1
- Sophia Baranov def. Nicole Abel, 6-4, 6-4
- Yu-Hua Cheng vs. Lucia Garrigues-Melendez, Unfinished at 6-4, 3-3
- Rozalie Dohnalova vs. Asia Fontana, Unfinished at 6-3, 6-2
Order of finish: 1, 3, 6, 4*