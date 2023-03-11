Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball sweeps Liberty, loses to North Alabama

Florence, AL – The senior duo of Tegan Seyring and Erin Eisenhart picked up a pair of wins as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team swept Liberty, 5-0, before falling to North Alabama, 4-1 in the second match of a doubleheader, Saturday at the UNA Beach Volleyball Courts.

Seyring and Eisenhart got the day started for the Governors with a two-set win over Liberty in the No. 4 match. The APSU Govs were able to push the lead to 2-0 when Karli Graham and Tristin Smith picked up another straight-sets win over the Flames in the No. 5 match.

Austin Peay State University wasted no time securing the win against Liberty when Kelsey Mead and Marlayna Bullington beat Liberty’s Kaitlyn Holbroojk and Heather Forton in two sets in the No. 1 match. With the match already decided, Chloee McDaniel and Mikayla Powell picked up a win in the No. 2 match and Elizabeth Wheat and Jamie Seward secured the sweep with a three-set win on the No. 3 line.

In the second match of the morning, North Alabama got the early lead when they knocked off Graham and Smith on the No. 5 line. Austin Peay State University was able to score its only point of the contest against the Lions when Seyring and Eisenhart picked up their second victory of the day, beating Natalie Kordt and Abby Robertson in three sets on the No. 4 line.

But North Alabama knocked off McDaniel and Powell on the No. 2 line and Wheat and Seward on the No. 3 line to secure the win over the APSU Govs in the weekend’s final match. With the outcome decided, the Lions picked up another win on the No. 1 line, beating Mead and Bullington in two sets.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team is back in action when it returns home to host the Governors Beach Challenge, March 17th-18th, with matches against Central Arkansas, Lindenwood, and UT Martin at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Match One Results

Austin Peay 5, Liberty 0

1. Kelsey Mead/Marlayna Bullington def. Kaitlyn Holbroojk/Heather Forton (LU) 21-13, 21-15

2. Chloee McDaniel/Mikayla Powell def. Grace Cooper/Lizzy Armstrong (LU) 21-12, 24-22

3. Elizabeth Wheat/Jamie Seward def. Cara Lecklider/Abbie Luke (LU) 21-16, 16-21, 15-13

4. Tegan Seyring/Erin Eisenhart def. Emma Taylor/Jill Kater (LU) 21-15, 21-9

5. Karli Graham/Tristin Smith def. Abbie Luke/Grace Cooper (LU) 21-10, 21-17

Order of Finish: 4, 5, 1, 2, 3

Match Two Results

Austin Peay 1, North Alabama 4

1. Paula Klemperer/Katy Floyd (UNA) def. Kelsey Mead/Marlayna Bullington 22-20, 21-19

2. Mackenzie Martin/Taylor Seney (UNA) def. Chloee McDaniel/Mikayla Powell 21-13, 21-18

3. Selma Robinson/Martha McLaurin (UNA) def. Elizabeth Wheat/Jamie Seward 26-28, 22-20, 15-10

4. Tegan Seyring/Erin Eisenhart def. Natalie Kordt/Abby Robertson (UNA) 21-13, 16-21, 15-13

5. Jelena Girod/Sarah Larkin Lewis (UNA) def. Karli Graham/Tristin Smith 21-16, 21-13

Ext. Kati Anderson/Katie Gerig (UNA) def. Jenna Salyer/Abby Thigpen 21-12, 21-11

Order of Finish: 5, 4, 2, 3, 1