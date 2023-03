Romania – 2nd Brigade Combat Team soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and the Romanian 2nd Infantry Division held a joint award ceremony on March 8th, 2023, in Buzau, Romania.

Four Soldiers assigned to the Romanian 2nd Infantry Division were inducted into the 502d Infantry Regiment as honorary members.

Our commitment to defending NATO territory is ironclad and the United States will continue to bolster our posture to better defend our NATO allies.