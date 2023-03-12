Allergy Season, How to avoid Allergens

Mt. Laurel, NJ – Ah, Spring: Flowers in bloom, birds on the wing, fun in the sun—and itchy eyes, runny noses, sneezing, coughing, hives, wheezing, fatigue, and difficulty breathing for the more than 60 million Americans the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America say suffer from asthma or allergies.

But there can be a solution.

The Problem

Even the cleanest home can harbor all sorts of indoor allergens. Unseen contaminants and air pollutants include dirt, dust, pet dander, cigarette smoke, mold, mildew, and chemicals. They get pulled into your home’s HVAC system and recirculated throughout the house several times a day.

An Answer

A few simple steps can reduce and remove allergens.

Regularly steam clean your furniture, carpets, and window coverings. De-cluttering gives dander fewer places to hide. And regularly bathing your dog or cat sends excess dander down the drain. Mold and mildew: Use mold inhibitors in your paints, clean your bathroom and kitchen with mold-busting products and use a dehumidifier or air purifier.

Change air filters monthly. Consider HEPA filters, designed to catch the tiniest particles of pollutants. Schedule a professional air duct cleaning: A good way to be sure you’ll get the job done right is to hire a National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA) member through the online directory at http://nadca.com/en/prosearch/all. NADCA members have technicians on staff with advanced training and certification in HVAC system cleaning.

Learn More

For further facts and tips, go to www.BreathingClean.com.