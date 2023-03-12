Austin Peay State University’s Community School of the Arts brings back Summer Arts Camp

Clarksville, TN – The Community School of the Arts (CSA) at Austin Peay State University (APSU) is bringing back the popular Summer Arts Camp experience for the area’s young aspiring artists in July.

Children ages 8-15 can pick from three identical day camps that will immerse the students in painting, ceramics, dance, and theatre.

Due to the camp’s success in its first year, the event has expanded to three dates: July 10th-14th, July 17th-21st, and July 24th-28th. Each session will feature top-tier instruction from Austin Peay professors and alumni using the University’s state-of-the-art facilities and equipment.

“We are excited to bring the CSA’s Summer Arts Camp back for a second year,” Kevin Loveland, CSA coordinator, said. “We’ve improved several aspects of the program thanks to the feedback we received at the end of last year’s camp.”

The camps will be from 9:00am to 5:00pm each day, with drop-off and pick-up before and after camp. Each camp will be limited to 40 children, an increase from 30 the previous year. The registration deadline is June 9th, and you can reserve your child’s spot or learn more at the Summer Arts Camp website.

Each camp costs $400.00, which covers lunches and snacks, and all art supplies. Students will also have access to Austin Peay’s ceramics, art, and dance studios.

What to expect at Summer Arts Camp

Camp participants are split into two age groups: 8-11 years and 12-15 years. Both groups will focus on age-appropriate activities and instruction.

At the end of each week, family members can visit the camp to see their children participate in a miniature art exhibition and performances.



“We are looking forward to an even bigger and better camp this year while still providing quality arts instruction to our participants,” Loveland said.



Austin Peay State University will provide a catered lunch and snacks each day. Campers also will have recreational time to play outdoor games such as scavenger hunts and kickball.



The camp will have four instructors and six camp assistants, all with completed background checks.

The instructors are:

Eboné Amos, dance and movement. Amos is an assistant professor in the African American Studies program at Austin Peay State University, where she teaches African American history and culture through the lens of visual and performance art.

Amalia Wills, ceramics. Wills earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts at Austin Peay and is working toward an arts education degree.

Sarah Spillers, painting. Spillers earned her Bachelor of Arts degree at Austin Peay State University and works as an art educator within the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System. She is also an active artist, curator, and muralist in the Clarksville and Nashville area.

Alyssa Amos, theatre. Amos earned her Bachelor of Arts degree at Austin Peay State University and is currently the Clarksville Youth Theatre program instructor, also provided through APSU’s Community School of the Arts.

For more information about the APSU Community School of the Arts, visit www.apsu.edu/csa. If you have any questions, email csa@apsu.edu.