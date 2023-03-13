APSU Softball plays Green Bay today at Cathi Maynard Park, Cheryl Holt Field

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team closes out its current six-game homestand with a single contest versus Green Bay on Monday afternoon at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as the Governors look to post a 5-1 record over this span before heading back out on the road. The first pitch is at 3:00pm.

The Governors (10-8) have been on a roll of late, winning eight of their last 10 games, including a no-hitter versus Providence last Tuesday and a 3-1 mark in the Governors Classic over the weekend.

After the first 18 games of the season, the APSU Govs are led offensively by shortstop Gabi Apiag (.392, 6 doubles, 10 RBI), Kylie Campbell (.364, 1 triple, 10 RBI), Lexi Osowski-Anderson (.304, 1 HR, 8 RBI), while Kendyl Weinzapfel is the only Gov with score 10+ runs (12) and drive in at least 10 runs (10) this spring.

In the circle, Jordan Benefiel (7-5, 2.48 ERA, 79 K’s) is coming in off her first career no-hitter last Tuesday versus Providence, with Samantha Miener (2-2, 5.31 ERA, 8 K’s) and Ashley Martin (1-1, 4.85 ERA, 12 K’s) what also recorded wins this season for Austin Peay.

Green Bay (8-14) comes into Monday’s matchup having lost four straight games, and seven of eight overall, including dropping four of five at the MTSU Invitational in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, this past weekend.

Offensively, the Phoenix are led by Samantha Saloun (.345, 2 HR, 16 RBI) and Jadin Justman (.306, 1 HR, 9 RBI), while in the circle, Brittany Baneck (6-4, 2.19 ERA, 45 K’s) has been the workhorse for Green Bay.

Inside the Boxscore

Today’s game versus Green Bay, of the Horizon League, will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the softball field.

Lexi Osowski-Anderson needs one double to become the first Govs player to reach 50 doubles in a career.

Lexi Osowski-Anderson needs one hit to tie Andrea Miller (1993-96) for fourth-place all-time in career hits, with 210.

Jordan Benefiel needs one more victory to become the seventh pitcher in program history to reach 30 career wins, and tying with Kelsey Gross (2017-19, 20) for seventh place all-time.

Tickets

APSU Govs Online

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team heads to Columbia, Tennessee, and the Ridley Sports Complex on Wednesday, to square off versus #4/7 nationally ranked Tennessee Lady Vols in the 2023 MidState Classic, sponsored by the City of Columbia. The game begins at 5:30pm.