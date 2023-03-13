APSU, Women Veterans of America hosting second annual education summit for women veterans March 25th

Clarksville, TN – Last spring, Austin Peay State University (APSU) partnered with the Women Veterans of America to host an educational summit for women veterans, and the event was so popular that the two organizations will host another summit on Saturday, March 25th from 10:00am-2:00pm at APSU’s Newton Military Family Resource Center, 426 College Street.

“I look forward to sharing and showcasing again this year the many opportunities in this community that will propel women veterans on whatever path they choose,” Yolonda Williams, a U.S. Army veteran, APSU alumna, and national commander emeritus of the WVA, said.

Williams continued, “APSU has multiple educational programs that are designed specifically for veterans, and we want the women veterans of Clarksville-Montgomery County to use this event to get them started on their specific ‘Pathway for SHeros.’”

The Second Annual Women Veterans Education Summit, also known as the “Pathway for SHEroes,” is the brainchild of Williams because more than 6,600 women veterans call this community home.

“We are anticipating an even greater turn-out, and we challenge each person reading to invite or share with a women veteran you know,” she said. “Women veterans can bring their children, and there will be activities for them while you gather useful information.”

The WVA’s new chapter 47 commander, Zoyie Jackson, is partnering with APSU’s Newton Military Family Resource Center, the largest military student center in Tennessee, to show women veterans the opportunities and benefits they’ll receive from APSU.

The center provides the University’s military community with a one-stop-shop for most of their social, financial, and academic needs by housing Austin Peay State University’s Veterans Upward Bound program, VetSuccess on Campus, the Military Student Center, a Career Services coordinator, and a Student Success coordinator.

“I look forward to showcasing the Newton Family Resource Center to all women veterans and their families that attend this event and share with them all the great resources we provide not only to our APSU military-affiliated students but also the military-veteran community in Montgomery County and beyond,” Jasmin Linares, director of the Newton Center, said.

The informational summit is free and open to all women veterans. Attendees will be able to network with each other, meet representatives from different APSU departments and learn more about veteran services and opportunities on campus and in Montgomery County.

For information, visit www.apsu.edu/nmfrc/.