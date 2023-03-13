Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf remains in the lead at Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate

Sevierville, TN – Kaley Campbell, Kady Foshaug, and Erica Scutt all shot two-over 73s and helped the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team extend its lead to eight shots with a score of 587, Monday, after two rounds at Tennessee Tech’s Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate on the par-71, 5,803-yard Highlands Course at the Sevierville Golf Club.

After shooting a second-round 294, Austin Peay State University leads second-place North Alabama by eight shots and is 12 shots ahead of third-place Findlay – who shot a tournament-best 293 in the second round. Dayton is tied for fourth place with a score of 610 and North Georgia rounds out the top five with a score of 618.

“I am proud of the girls for fighting through the elements today,” said APSU head coach Jessica Combs. “Some holes got away from us, but for the most part, everyone played pretty steady again. We need to stay a little more focused tomorrow so that we don’t make some of the same mistakes as today!”

After shooting a four-over 75 in the second round, Taylor Dedmen still leads the Governors and is tied for third in the field with an aggregate score of 144. Dedmen is four shots off the lead, which is held by North Alabama’s Jacqueline Klemm, and is just one stroke behind North Georgia’s Madeline Ananthasane, who is in second place.

Foshaug and Scutt remained even for the second-straight day with each recording three birdies and shooting a 73 to pick up eight spots on the leaderboard and move into a tie for seventh place with scores of 148. Campbell was the biggest riser of the day for Austin Peay, using a pair of birdies to post a 73 and climb 29 spots on the leaderboard into a tie for 22nd place with a score of 153.

Rounding out the lineup for the APSU Govs, Shelby Pleasant shot an 80 and is tied for 25th with a score of 154 in the 90-player field.

After two rounds, Austin Peay State University leads the tournament with 26 total birdies and is tied for the lead with 103 pars. The Governors also lead the field in par-three scoring, where they are plus-nine, which is ten strokes better than the next closest team.

Individually, Dedmen is tied for the tournament lead in par-five scoring (-4) while Scutt and Foshaug are tied for second in the field in par-three scoring at even par. Dedmen and Scutt are also tied for second in the tournament with eight birdies each.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with North Alabama and Findlay for the final round of the tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Tuesday with a 10:00am shotgun start. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

For news and results, follow the APSU women’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.