APSU Baseball loses to Western Kentucky, 8-2

Bowling Green, KY – Catcher Trevor Conley drove in both Governors runs but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team dropped an 8-2 decision against Western Kentucky, Tuesday at Nick Denes Field.

Austin Peay (6-11) got on the board first thanks to the bottom of its order in the second inning. Center fielder Colton Gray, batting seventh, doubled with one out and moved to third on left fielder Harrison Brown’s single. Conley followed and lined out to center field and Gray scampered home.

WKU (14-4) turned opportunistic in its half of the second inning. Third baseman Aidan Gilroy singled to start the inning but Austin Peay State University starter Jacob Weaver quickly got two outs. WKU first baseman Lukas Farris saw his ground ball eluded the APSU Govs defense, allowing a run to score and extending the inning. Designated hitter Eli Watson made the Govs pay for the miscue, hitting a home run to right center field for a 3-1 lead.

The Hilltoppers extended their lead with a run in the third inning. WKU then added three more runs in the fifth with Watson driving in WKU’s seventh run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

The Governors would score their second run in the seventh inning. Again, it was Gray getting aboard with a one-out double and Conley driving him in with a single.

Conley was 1-for-2 with two RBI to lead the Governors. Gray went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored.

Weaver (0-1) took the loss after allowing seven runs (four earned) in four-plus innings of work. He allowed six hits and three walks and struck out four batters.

Watson led WKU with his 1-for-2, four-RBI outing. Gilroy was 2-for-3 with two RBI and shortstop Drew Rechart was 3-for-5.

WKU reliever Cam Tullar (1-1) was credited with the win after 2.1 innings of scoreless relief.

Number of Note

5-for-13: The bottom four of the Governors’ order: first baseman Michael Robinson, Gray, Harrison Brown, and Conley combined for five of the APSU Govs six hits in Bowling Green.

Governor of the Game

Catcher Trevor Conley was responsible for the Govs two runs. It was his first multi-RBI outing of 2023. Conley also recorded a hit in a game for the sixth time in his last seven games and in seven of his last eight. He has moved his average up 162 points over the last eight games.

Other Notables

Austin Peay State University’s pitching staff recorded 10 strikeouts at WKU, the seventh time this season they have reached double-digit Ks.

Gray recorded his team-leading eighth and ninth doubles of 2023 at WKU. It is the second time this season he has notched two doubles in a game (Illinois State, February 19th).

Reliever Davin Pollard pitched a scoreless eighth inning, it was his sixth consecutive outing (6.2 innings) without allowing a run.

Peyton Jula returned to the mound for the first time since February 24th, entering the game in the fourth inning for starter Jacob Weaver.

Next Up For APSU Baseball



After 13 consecutive road games, the Austin Peay State University baseball team is scheduled to return home for its first ASUN Conference series. The Govs host North Florida in a three-game set scheduled to begin with a Friday 4:00pm contest on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.