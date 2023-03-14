APSU celebrating Women’s Empowerment Month with several events

Clarksville, TN – For the past two years, Austin Peay State University (APSU) has celebrated Women’s History Month by hosting a week’s worth of events dedicated to honoring and celebrating women from all walks of life.

This year, Austin Peay State University has extended its annual “Women’s Empowerment Week” into “Women’s Empowerment Month,” with several free public events scheduled from March 13th-April 14th. Each one takes a unique approach in recognizing women’s pioneering leadership and their impact on the diverse areas of education.

Women’s Empowerment Month will begin on March 14th at noon in the MUC 103 BC with Lunchtime Forum: Let’s Talk about Pronouns. Montgomery County District 21 Commissioner David Shelton and LGBTQ+ Clarksville: The Kaleidoscope Network will be in attendance, and pizza will also be served.

On March 15th from 5:30pm until 7:30pm at 416 College Street, APSU will host a Women’s Empowerment Month KickOff. Speakers will include Dannelle F. W. Whiteside, APSU’s vice president for legal affairs and organizational strategy, and Valerie Guzman, CEO of United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region.

The goal is to encourage participants to take action, care for their mental and physical health and show appreciation for others. Following the remarks from speakers, attendees can learn how to get involved with the nonprofit organizations in attendance, enjoy giveaways and take the opportunity to show gratitude to influential women in their lives.

Other activities scheduled throughout the month include:

Thursday, March 16th

Women in the Workplace Panel with Lunch , noon-1:00pm, MUC Room 308.



Monday, March 20th

Let’s Talk about Sexual Consent, noon-1:00pm, MUC 305.



Tuesday, March 21st

The Women’s Dedication Bracelet Crafting Event , 11:00am-1:00pm, MUC Rooms 306 and 308



Thursday, March 23rd

LeadHer , 11:30am-1:00pm, MUC Ballroom



Friday, March 24th

Yoga, 6:00pm, Foy Fitness and Recreation Center lobby



Saturday, March 25th

Education Summit for Women Veterans, 10:00am-2:00pm, Newton Military Family Resource Center (426 College Street)



Monday, March 27th

You Know Your Body Best: Self-Advocacy in Healthcare , 3:00pm, MUC Room 103 BC. Refreshments will be served to attendees.



Wednesday, March 29th

Women in Pop Culture Trivia , 12:30pm-1:30pm, MUC Room 111. Betty Joe Wallace Lectureship, 3:30pm-5:30pm, MUC Rooms 303 and 305.



Friday, March 31st

Zumba, 5:00pm, Foy Fitness and Recreation Center Room 214.



Tuesday, April 4th

Machismo Hurts Men Too, 5:00pm.



Wednesday, April 5th

Clothesline Project , 9:00am-4:00pm, MUC Plaza.



Tuesday, April 11th

Mindful Moments, 1:00pm-2:00pm, MUC Room 308.



Wednesday, April 12th

“Half the Sky” Documentary Showing , noon, MUC Room 115.



Thursday, April 13th