APSU Softball faces Tennessee Lady Vols on the road, Wednesday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team hits the road for the first time in a week-and-a-half on Wednesday to the Ridley Sports Complex in Columbia, Tennessee, to face the No. 5 nationally ranked Tennessee Lady Vols in the Midstate Classic, sponsored by the City of Columbia. The game starts at 5:30pm.

The Governors (11-8) come into the matchup having has a successful six-game homestand, where they posted a 5-1 record over that span, while the No. 5 ranked Tennessee comes in with a 20-1 overall record and winners of their last 15 games.

After 19 games, the APSU Govs are led offensively by shortstop Gabi Apiag (.377, 6 doubles, 10 RBI), Kylie Campbell (.345, 1 triple, 10 RBI), Lexi Osowski-Anderson (.328, 1 HR, 8 RBI), while Kendyl Weinzapfel is the only Gov with score 10+ runs (12) and drive in at least 10 runs this spring.

In the circle, Jordan Benefiel (7-5, 2.48 ERA, 79 K’s) has been the workhorse of the Govs pitching staff, having already worked 73.1 innings this spring, while Samantha Miener (2-2, 1 save, 4.74 ERA, 11 K’s) and Ashley Martin (2-1, 3.78 ERA, 13 K’s) have also recorded multiple wins for Austin Peay.

The UT Lady Vols enter the game with one of the top offenses in Division I, with seven players batting over .300, led by Kiki Milloy (.517, 13 HR, 31 RBI) and Mackenzie Donihoo (.419, 3 HR, 17 RBI).

In the circle, Tennessee has six different pitchers who have recorded wins this season, led by Ashley Rogers (6-0, 0.54 ERA, 61 K’s) and Payton Gottshall (6-0, 0.67 ERA, 52 K’s).

Between the lines

Today’s game is the 19th overall meeting between the two in-state programs and the most versus a team from the Southeastern Conference in program history for the Govs.

The game in Columbia, Tennessee, will be the second between the two school’s that will be played at a neutral site in the series’ history, with the other coming on March 4th, 2007, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, at the Frost Classic.

At No. 5, this will be the highest-ranked team the Govs will have played since facing Tennessee on April 11th, 2006, when the Lady Vols were also ranked No. 5.



Tennessee will be the second nationally ranked team the Govs have played this spring, having played then #21 ranked Auburn twice at the Tiger Invitation in February.

