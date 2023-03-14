39.7 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Events

Austin Peay State University “Science on Tap” to present in Huntsville on March 24th

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is hosting a special Science on Tap presentation on Friday, March 24th in Huntsville, Alabama, titled “Science in the Movies: Jurassic Park Edition.”

The event – an exploration of the science behind the classic 1993 film “Jurassic Park” – will discuss the science portrayed in the movie, including its inaccuracies, misconceptions about dinosaurs, and the creative liberties taken by the filmmakers.

Dr. Kallina Dunkle of APSU’s Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, and Dr. Karen Meisch, dean of APSU’s College of STEM, will answer the question, “Can you actually create dinosaurs from million-year-old DNA?”


“We’ll talk about what’s wrong with that and what the reality would be,” Dunkle said. “We know that DNA degrades – even if a mosquito did bite a dinosaur and got immediately encapsulated in amber, which is astronomical odds to begin with, the degradation still happens.”

The event is open to the public, especially high school students interested in Austin Peay and Austin Peay alumni in the Huntsville area.

Doors open for dinner at 5:30pm, and the presentation starts at 6:00pm at The Canteen at Stovehouse.

Come and enjoy this free presentation, and don’t fret … velociraptors can’t open the doors.

