Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf wins Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate

Sevierville, TN – Tournament win No. 3 came in wire-to-wire fashion for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team, with the Governors carding a team score of 894 to win by three strokes, Tuesday, at Tennessee Tech’s Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate on the Highlands Course at the Sevierville Golf Club.

With two events left in the regular season, the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team has already won three regular-season events for the first time in program history. The APSU Govs’ three wins are tied for the single-season program record, which was set last season and includes the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Championship.

“It was a very long and cold day, but the girls gave their best and thankfully we came out on top,” said APSU head coach Jessica Combs. “We preach to them that pars win tournaments and that’s how we were able to fend off Findlay the last three holes and finish at the top. We’re looking forward to playing in warmer weather at our next event!”

Austin Peay shot a third-round 307 on the par-71, 5,803-yard track and held off a late charge from Findlay, who shot a final-round 298 and finished in second place with a score of 897. North Alabama finished in third place, 15 strokes off the Governors’ pace with Dalton State and North Georgia rounding out the top five with scores of 923 and 929, respectively.

Taylor Dedmen and Erica Scutt led the APSU Govs in the final round, with each carding a three-over-75 to post top-five finishes. Dedmen used one birdie to record her second-straight score of 75 and finish the tournament in fourth place with a score of 219. Scutt also posted just one birdie on the final 18 holes and finished in fifth place with a three-round score of 223.

Kaley Campbell posted a five-over 76 in the final round and picked up 10 more spots on the leaderboard to finish the event tied for 12th place with a score of 229. Kady Foshaug shot a final-round 81 to close the tournament with an aggregate score of 229 and finish tied with Campbell for 12th.

Finally, Shelby Pleasant also carded a final-round 81 and finished the event tied for 30th place with a three-round score of 235.

Austin Peay State University finished with a tournament-best 31 birdies, ranked second in the field with 156 pars, and led the way in par-three scoring (+23). Individually, Dedmen and Scutt finished tied for third in the field with nine birdies each with Dedmen also finishing tied for the tournament lead in par-five scoring (-5).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team is back in action at Stetson’s Bab Steffens Invitational, March 27th-28th, at the DeBary Golf & Country Club in DeBary, Florida.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.