Clarksville-Montgomery County under Freeze Warning tonight through Wednesday morning.

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Freeze Warning for Clarksville-Montgomery County and all of Middle Tennessee.

The Freeze Warning is in effect from Tuesday night at 10:00pm until 10:00am Wednesday morning.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 degrees are expected. A hard freeze below 27 degrees will be possible for Clarksville-Montgomery County and all of Middle Tennessee.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

With such warm temperatures so early into spring, plants have begun to bloom. Low temperatures will drop to below freezing for up to 12 hours or slightly longer for the higher elevation of the Plateau.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.