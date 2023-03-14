Taco John’s® Gets Even Cheesier with Queso Fried Chicken Tacos

Cheyenne, WY – Taco John’s is taking fried chicken to the next level again with a creamy and cheesy addition at participating locations.

The popular quick-service restaurant is now offering new Queso Fried Chicken Tacos. Featuring crispy all-white meat chicken tenders topped with shredded lettuce and all-natural Cheddar cheese, the bold and craveworthy item is drizzled with Taco John’s signature Queso Blanco — made with three cheeses, red peppers, jalapeños, and smoky Hatch chiles — and wrapped in a warm, soft flour tortilla for a match made in heaven.

The Queso Fried Chicken Tacos will be available in a two for $6.00 deal, à la carte, or a combo of two tacos with a side of Potato Olés® and a fountain drink. Guests will also be able to order a side of Queso Blanco with freshly prepared tortilla chips or by itself to accompany any of their Taco John’s favorites.

“We decided to take our menu-favorite Fried Chicken Taco a step further by combining it with another bold flavor that our guests have enjoyed in the past,” said Taco John’s Corporate Chef and Director of Menu Innovation Brad Bergaus. “Our creamy, indulgent Queso Blanco is made with quality white Cheddar, Parmesan and Romano cheeses melted with smoky Hatch green chiles, jalapeños and red bell peppers for the perfect balance and punch. When added to our delicious crispy all-white meat chicken tenders … mmm, could it be too good? We’ll let you be the judge!”

In addition to its fried chicken goodness, Taco John’s is also offering its guests a bolder breakfast deal to start the day: Meat & Potato Breakfast Burritos at two for $6 for a limited time only. The offer features two Meat & Potato Breakfast Burritos packed with bacon or sausage, fluffy scrambled eggs, crispy golden Potato Olés®, and warm nacho cheese.

Guests can order the Queso Fried Chicken Tacos or the two for $6.00 Meat & Potato Breakfast Burritos in-store, at the drive-thru or with the mobile app at participating locations until Wednesday, April 26th.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and bold south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos, Potato Olés®, and craveworthy Fried Chicken Tacos. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and everyday value starting at $1.00, $2.00 and $3.00 on the ValuEST Menu. Download the Taco John’s Mobile App and join Bigger Bolder Rewards for free food and exclusive offers today.

About Taco John’s®

Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 50 years. Now, Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 restaurants in 23 states – making it one of the largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands in America.

With bold originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s knows how to Olé The Day. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions of its signature menu items that are made-to-order using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces.

The brand was listed on Entrepreneur’s “Top Food Franchises of 2023” under the “Mexican Food” category and was recently recognized by QSR Magazine as a “Top 15 Chain Ready to Contend as Fast Food’s Top Players.” Taco John’s is led by CEO Jim Creel, who was named one of “The Most Influential Restaurant CEOs in the Country” by Nation’s Restaurant News in 2022.

For more information, visit tacojohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.