Tennessee Vols Basketball seeded #4 in NCAA Tournament, plays Louisiana

– The Tennessee Vols basketball program has earned a fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament berth and gathered as a team on Selection Sunday to learn its draw.The Volunteers (23-10) earned a No. 4 seed for the fourth time in program history (also in 1981, 1999, and 2000) and will travel to Orlando, Florida.Tennessee’s first-round opponent in East Region action is 13th-seed Louisiana on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 8:40pm CT on CBS. Two days later, the winner of that game will then face the winner of the first-round matchup between five-seed Duke and 12-seed Oral Roberts.Fans can purchase tickets HERE

Louisiana (26-7), led by head coach Bob Marlin, won the Sun Belt Conference championship this season.