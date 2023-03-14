Tennessee Vols Basketball seeded #4 in NCAA Tournament, plays Louisiana

The Vols are 9-1 all-time against Louisiana (formerly Louisiana-Lafayette), with the most recent meeting coming in Knoxville in 2018—an 87-65 UT victory.

These programs have met twice previously in the NCAA Tournament, with the Vols winning both games. Tennessee posted a 61-57 triumph in the first round (then the round of 48) in 1982 in Indianapolis and later beat the Cajuns in the round of 64 in 2000, 63-58, in Birmingham.



This is Tennessee’s 25th all-time NCAA Tournament appearance, while Vols head coach Rick Barnes is making his 27th appearance as a head coach and his fifth leading the Big Orange.



Tennessee has never previously played an NCAA Tournament game in the state of Florida, but the UT Vols’ most recent postseason appearance in The Sunshine State resulted in last year’s SEC Tournament championship in Tampa.



Big 10 Conference champion Purdue (29-5) is the No. 1 seed in the East Region.



University of Tennessee students can purchase NCAA Tournament tickets starting Monday, March 13th at 8:00am CT via BigOrangeTix.com.