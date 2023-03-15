APSU Football to being 2023 Spring Practice on March 20th

Clarksville, TN – Coming off an ASUN Conference title in its first year in the league, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team kicked off spring practice, Monday, at Fortera Stadium.

Austin Peay State University will play its Red & Black Spring Game on April 15th at 9:30am in Fortera Stadium. Fans are invited to join Walden and the Govs at Spring Game before heading to Raymond C. Hand Park for APSU baseball’s 1:00pm first pitch against Queens.

The Governors went 7-4 overall and 3-2 in ASUN Conference play last season while posting a 7-1 mark against FCS opponents. Austin Peay State University also went 4-0 at Fortera Stadium against FCS opponents.

“I am really excited to start spring ball with our team,” said Walden. “I have been extremely pleased with their effort and work ethic through the first two phases! This is an exciting time where we get to find out what the core of our team looks like. Obviously, we added some key pieces midyear, so it’s been great to get a jump start with them. I was really excited after Opportunity One, I thought our players and coaches had great energy and great attention to detail.

“We have narrowed areas of improvement from last season for the Red Flash, Black Reign, and WEfense and those focal points will drive meetings, walk-throughs, and practices. We will have to sustain the energy and attention to detail through the remaining practices in order to achieve our goals coming out of spring. It’s definitely an exciting time for our program as we prepare for the 2023 season!”

On the field last season, the Governors were the only team in the ASUN Conference to rush and pass for 2,000-plus yards while averaging 200-plus rushing and passing yards per game for the first time in program history. However, last year’s team made its mark on defense and was the only ASUN team to record a shutout – and did so twice in back-to-back games. The APSU Govs defense held opponents scoreless in 20 of the 40 quarters it played while also posting four second-half shutouts.

During the offseason, Walden and the Govs signed the No. 3 recruiting class in the FCS, highlighted by 10 three-star recruits and the three highest-rated recruits in program history. Walden and his staff were also able to sign more players from the state of Tennessee than any other program in the state while also being the only ASUN team to sign a player ranked in the top-50 players from their state.

The Governors kick off the 2023 season with a September 2nd game against Southern Illinois at Saluki Stadium in Carbondale, Illinois. Austin Peay State University then takes on Tennessee, September 9th, at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, before playing its home opener against ETSU, Sept. 16, at Fortera Stadium.

Season renewals and new season ticket sales for the 2023 campaign will become available in the coming weeks. Call the Austin Peay State University ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329) or check in at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets for more information on football tickets.

For more offseason news and updates on APSU football, follow along on Twitter and Instagram or be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com.