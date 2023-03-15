APSU Softball fights #4 UT Lady Vols tooth and nail in 6-1 loss

Columbia, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team gave the #4 nationally ranked Tennessee Lady Vols squad all they wanted early on at the Midstate Classic, Wednesday afternoon at the Ridley Sports Complex, as they took and early lead before seeing the Lady Vols rally late in a 6-1 final.

With the score still 0-0 after the first two innings, the Governors (11-9) Morgan Zuege open the top of third with an infield single, steal second, move to third on a ground out and score on a wild pitch to make it 1-0.

The UT Lady Vols (21-1) would tie the game in the bottom of the inning, 1-1, before taking the lead in the fourth by scoring two runs to go up 3-1.

The score would remain that way until the bottom of the sixth, when Tennessee would tack on three more runs, two earned for the 6-1 final.

Despite only scoring the one run, the APSU Govs did have other chances against one of the top teams in Division I, including putting two runners into scoring position in the first inning, and Macee Roberts getting into scoring position in the seventh inning with her first double of the season.

Jordan Benefiel (7-6) took the loss, giving up six runs – five earned – on eight hits, while striking out seven and walking four.

Inside the Boxscore

The announced crowd of 2,507 is the largest attendance for a Governors softball game in the program’s history.

Macee Robert’s pinch-hit double in the seventh inning was her first hit of the season.

Austin Peay State University turned the game’s only double play.

Lexi Osowski-Anderson became the third Gov to reach base via a hit by pitch this season.

The Austin Peay State University softball team returns home to Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field on Friday at 6:00pm as they host Kennesaw State for Game 1 of the first-ever ASUN Conference series in program history.