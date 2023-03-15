Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis beats Doane in straight sets

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team closed nonconference play with its season’s second sweep in a 7-0 victory against Doane, Tuesday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

The APSU Govs won all three of its doubles pairings to claim the match’s first point. Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis earned their third win of the season together from the No. 1 position, while freshmen Sota Minami and Javier Tortajada improved to 2-1 with the doubles-clinching match from the No. 2 court. Bodi van Galen and Thiago Nogueira also earned their season’s second win together with a 6-2 victory from the No. 3 position.

Minami, Becchis, Bolton and Stoker all earned straight-set singles victories for Austin Peay State University, securing the win. Minami won 6-1, 6-4 from the top position, while Becchis earned his third win in the last four matches with his 6-1, 7-5 win from the No. 2 spot.

With the result already decided, Toertajada and van Galen both dropped their second sets, but rallied to earn three-set victories.

Results vs. Doane

Doubles

Singles