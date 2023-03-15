Clarksville Area Urban Ministries SafeHouse to get more space

Clarksville, TN – Local leaders and advocates for Clarksville Area Urban Ministries SafeHouse, in lieu of breaking ground, chose to use sledgehammers and tear down walls against domestic violence – literally and figuratively.

With Clarksville’s and Montgomery County’s growth, there are challenges, and one of them is an increase in cases of domestic violence attributed to more people, dealing with a variety of contributing life factors.

For that reason, the SafeHouse domestic violence shelter needs more space in Clarksville, and it’s on the way. A new location to be extensively remodeled in phases will take SafeHouse from the current 16 beds, to a 52-bed facility.

[470cneter]

“And also with this move, we are adding a transitional component that will be an extension of the shelter and services as we help survivors transition back into sustainable living on their own,” said Jodi McBryant, Executive Director of Clarksville Area Urban Ministries.

In recent ceremonies, her team, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden, and others, took to sledgehammers to begin tearing down a wall in a structure that has been selected as the new home of SafeHouse.

SafeHouse has a long history of providing innovative and inclusive advocacy services to survivors of domestic violence including minor children.

All services are free and confidential. The SafeHouse location itself is not identified publicly for the safety of its occupants and users. There is a 24-hour hotline, along with residential and non-residential programs, case management, information and referrals, safety planning, support groups, individual therapy, and community outreach and education, all at the disposal of those who have been tormented by domestic violence.

The new SafeHouse shelter will cost about $1 million in the first phase, and is being funded federally through Community Development Block Grants administered through the City of Clarksville’s Neighborhood & Community Services Department. Phase 1 is expected to take around 90 to 120 days to complete.

“It’s addressing homelessness, domestic violence … and hope,” said Dennis Newburn, Director of Neighborhood & Community Services. ”To have been involved with this organization, and to find ourselves where we are today, has been a very impactful journey for me. It’s very huge to be a part of a project that makes life better for others.”

Newburn particularly credits Sandra Simms and Benny Weakley, Board Chair and Trustee for Urban Ministries, respectively, and Mayor Pitts, for their support and encouragement.

In ceremonies, Mayor Pitts thanked Newburn and his staff at Neighborhood & Community Services for seeing the funding through to fruition and said the City is all in for it.

“The reason we do this is because we believe in Urban Ministries,” Mayor Pitts said. “The good news is, you’re going to triple your space. The bad news is, you have to triple your space.”

Mayor Golden said of the project, “It is sad that we have to have this mission. I would like to pray for this building and the folks that work in it.” He then asked the small gathering for the ceremonies to join him in prayer.

The project architect is Pam Powell, and the engineer and contractor is Ed Neely, both of whom call it a labor of love that has a different feel from most work they typically do.