Clarksville Police Department is looking for Runaway Juvenile Malachi Harney

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 16-year-old Malachi Harney, (black male).

He was last seen on March 11th, at around 7:30pm at a residence on Forest Hills Drive when he ran out the door, got into a vehicle, and left (There is no vehicle description).

There is no clothing description, but he is 5’7” tall, weighs approximately 180 pounds, and has black hair that is cut close on the side with twists on top, and brown eyes.

Malachi has ties to Antioch Tennesse (Davidson County).

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective Howard at 931.648.0656, ext. 5156.