Mark Riggins becomes interim director of Clarksville Street Department

Clarksville, TN – Effective Monday, March 13th, 2023, Mark Riggins has assumed the role of Interim Director of the Clarksville Street Department.

He is assuming these duties along with remaining as General Manager of the Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW).

“I am grateful for Mark’s willingness to step into this role and help us through the next 90-120 days, or until our annual budget process is complete,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

Riggins steps into Clarksville Street Department leadership as an interim director after Dr. Ihab Habib’s immediate resignation as Streets director, which was accepted by Mayor Pitts. No specific reasons are stated for Habib’s resignation.

“We thank Ihab Habib for his service and wish him well in his future endeavors,” Mayor Pitts said.

The search for a permanent director is underway. Through the transition, maintaining accelerated momentum for the Mayor’s Transportation 2020+ Plan continues to be the leading priority.