Third Tobacco Talk at Austin Peay State University examines the forgotten war in the Black Patch

Clarksville, TN – The Tobacco Talk series hosted by the Clarksville Arts and Heritage Council and the Austin Peay College of Arts and Letters takes an in-depth look, during their third program, at one of the darkest periods in Montgomery County’s history.

Professional storyteller, Dr. Rick Gregory, will talk about the decade of tobacco wars in Montgomery and surrounding counties. Beginning on Tuesday, March 28th at 4:00pm in the Trahern Building on the campus of Austin Peay State University (APSU). This event is free and open to the public.

Tobacco farmers in the Black Patch region of middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky rose in rebellion against the American Tobacco Company in the first decade of the 20th century, setting in motion one of the most violent eras in U.S. history from the Civil War until the Civil Rights movement.

Gregory will tell the largely overlooked story of this dangerous struggle for economic survival fought between the Dark Tobacco District Planters’ Protective Association and James Buchanan Duke’s American Tobacco Company, with area tobacco farmers caught in the middle.

Gregory earned master’s and doctoral degrees in history from Vanderbilt University. His doctoral dissertation was entitled “Desperate Farmers: The Dark Tobacco Planters Protective Association, 1905-1915.” He is currently updating and expanding his research for a book about the Planters’ Protective Association and the Tobacco Night Riders that came out of it.

In 1996 he co-authored the bicentennial history of Robertson County. In 2020 he co-authored the bicentennial history of Springfield, the county seat of Robertson County. His book, “The Bell Witch Legend: In Myth and Memory,” will be published by the University of Tennessee Press in September.

Gregory lives in Adams on a farm bordering the Red River. He is a husband, father, grandfather, hiker, and river kayaker.

Parking for this Tobacco Talk is available in the staff lot fronting Eighth Street.

