Blye Allen crowned Miss Tennessee Teen USA 2023

Clarksville, TN – Blye Allen, competing as Miss Marble City, was crowned Miss Tennessee Teen USA 2023 on Saturday, as the second night of competition came to a close inside the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Mabry Concert Hall.

In a press release from Visit Clarksville – “This was a special year for the Miss Tennessee USA and Miss Tennessee Teen USA pageants,” said Theresa Harrington, Executive Director of Visit Clarksville. “Clarksville and Austin Peay State University were honored to host current and former titleholders as they celebrated Greenwood Productions’ 30th year of hosting the pageants.”

Kim Greenwood. Executive Director, Greenwood Productions, Inc., took a moment to thank Theresa Harrington and her team at Visit Clarksville, as well as Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, and APSU President, Dr. Michael Licari. She talked about her thirty years of hosting pageants as a state director for the Miss Universe Organization, and then about the long legacy of excellence demonstrated by Tennessee’s titleholders.

“Emily Suttle, Miss Tennessee USA 2022 and McKinley Farese, Miss Tennessee Teen USA 2022 have added their own personal magic to that legacy,” Greenwood said. She then recounted many of their accomplishments while wearing the crown this past year.

Dalton and Parker Greenwood then made a special presentation, a plaque that honored their mother’s thirty years of “empowering women in Tennessee”.

Twenty-six contestants took part in this year’s competition. Friday and Saturday night’s programs included active wear and evening gown competitions.

After all the contestants took the stage on Saturday, judges announced the top sixteen who would move on in the competition. The finalists were reduced from sixteen to just five after two more rounds of competition. The final five then each had a turn answering a randomly selected question.

This year’s top five were:

Blye Allen, Miss Marble City – Miss Tennessee Teen USA 2023’s court:

Ruthie Richey, Miss Memphis – First Runner Up

Grace Sparkman, Miss McMinnville – Second Runner Up

Anna Gagliano, Miss Collierville – Third Runner Up

Sophia Mendoza, Mis Belle Meade – Fourth Runner Up

Blye Allen was crowned Miss Tennessee Teen USA 2023 by outgoing Miss Tennessee USA Emily Suttle, and outgoing Miss Tennessee Teen USA McKinley Farese.

Blye Allen will now represent Tennessee at the Miss Teen USA pageant which is scheduled for October 4th, 2023 in Reno, Nevada.

