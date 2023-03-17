APSU Beach Volleyball defeats Central Arkansas, Lindenwood at Governors Beach Challenge

Clarksville, TN – After trailing 2-0 in its first match of the day, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team did not drop a point the rest of the day and rallied to beat Central Arkansas, 3-2, before sweeping Lindenwood, 5-0, on the first day of the Governors Beach Challenge, Friday, at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex.

Austin Peay State University improved to 5-5 this season with wins in its first two home matches of the year. Dating back to last season, Austin Peay State University is 5-0 at the Governors Beach Challenge and 13-1 at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex; APSU also improved to 31-15 all-time at home.

Central Arkansas built a 2-0 lead in the first match of the day when they knocked off Karli Graham and Emma Loairs in the No. 5 match before beating Tegan Seyring and Elizabeth Wheat in the No. 4 match.

Needing to win the final three matches to claim the win, Marlayna Bullington and Kelsey Mead picked up a quick two-set win to get the comeback started for the APSU Govs. Still trailing by one, Mikayla Powell and Chloee McDaniel evened the match at 2-2 with a two-set win on the No. 2 line.

Tied 2-2 with just the No. 3 match left on the sand, Erin Eisenhart and Jamie Seward dropped the first set but came back to win in three sets and secure a 3-2 win for Austin Peay State University.

In the second match of the day, it was the Governors jumping out to an early lead with Emily Freel and Tristin Smith winning handily in the No. 5 match against Lindenwood’s Rebecca Janke and Katelyn Irvin. Playing together for the first time this season, Seyring and Graham pushed Austin Peay State University’s advantage to 2-0 with another quick two-set win on the No. 4 line.

The APSU Govs wasted no time securing the match with McDaniel and Powell winning in two sets for the second time on the day in the No. 2 pairing. With the match already in hand, Bullington and Mead picked up their second two-set win of the day on the No. 1 line before Eisenhart and Seward won in two sets on the No. 3 line.



Playing in the extension matches, Smith and Freel split a two-set match with Central Arkansas before Sarah Carnathan and Payton Deidesheimer beat Lindenwood’s No. 6 pairing in two sets.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team wraps up the Governors Beach Challenge, Saturday, with a 10:00am match against Lindenwood and a 2:00pm match against UT Martin at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex.

Governors Beach Challenge Day One Results

Austin Peay 3, Central Arkansas 2

1. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead def. Ryenne Gepford/Bria Garmon (UCA) 21-15, 21-9

2. Chloee McDaniel/Mikayla Powell def. Julia Oravec/Evelyn Griffith (UCA) 25-23, 21-18

3. Erin Eisenhart/Jamie Seward def. Kayla Cook/Payton Sproule (UCA) 18-21, 21-16, 15-12

4. Marissa Gilmore/Anna Linskey (UCA) def. Tegan Seyring/Elizabeth Wheat 21-19, 21-13

5. Charlie Tidwell/Madelyn White (UCA) def. Karli Graham/Emma Loiars 21-15, 21-17

Ext. Tristin Smith/Emily Freel vs. Katie Atkinson/Ester Du’Glas (UCA) 17-21, 21-18, unfinished

Order of finish: 5, 4, 1, 2, 3

Austin Peay 5, Lindenwood 0

1. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead def. Soto, Maider/Malzahn, Katie (LWU) 21-18, 21-13

2. Chloee McDaniel/Mikayla Powell def. Hough, Myah/Wilson, Nyah (LWU) 21-16, 21-14

3. Erin Eisenhart/Jamie Seward def. Schade, Amber/Llorens, Elise (LWU) 21-16, 21-17

4. Tegan Seyring/Karli Graham def. Androsky, McKenna/Mitts, Rachel (LWU) 21-14, 21-10

5. Emily Freel/Tristin Smith def. Janke, Rebecca/Irvin, Katelyn (LWU) 21-7, 21-16

Ext. Sarah Carnathan/Payton Deidesheimer def. Dugan, Bailey/McGee, Kailee (LWU) 21-17, 21-19

Order of finish: 5, 4, 2, 1, 3