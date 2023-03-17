APSU Women’s Tennis beats Queens, 6-1

Charlotte, NC – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team claimed the program’s first ASUN Conference victory in a 6-1 win against fellow league newcomer Queens, Friday, at the Leving Tennis Center.

Austin Peay (10-3, 1-0 ASUN) earned its seventh-straight win in Friday’s win against Queens (5-10, 0-2 ASUN) and has combined to outscore opponents 41-6 in that span.

The APSU Govs won the doubles point for the seventh-straight match following a pair of commanding wins from the top two positions.

Jana Leder and Melody Hefti won a convincing, 6-1 match from the top position. The duo has won six of their last seven matches together from the No. 1 court and is now 10-3 this season.

Following Leder and Hefti claiming the early doubles advantage, Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov improved to 7-0 from the No. 2 position this season following their 6-3 win. Yu-Hua Cheng and Asia Fontana had their match from the No. 3 court go unfinished while leading 5-3.

Cheng extended the APSU Govs’ lead early in singles with 6-0, 6-1 win against Queens’ Kelsey Sinclaire, while Hefti earned her sixth-straight victory in a 6-2, 6-0 win from the No. 3 position to put APSU one point away from the win.

The Royals’ lone point of the afternoon came from the top position where Katsiaryn Tulikova bested Leder in a pair of 6-3 sets; however, Baranov secured the win with her team-best 11th-straight singles victory. Nine of Baranov’s 11 wins this season have come in straight sets.

With the win in hand, Fontana picked up her first ASUN victory from the No. 6 position, while Torrealba came back after dropping her first two sets to win 7-5, 10-1 in her second and third sets, respectively.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team travels to the Sunshine State for a 9:00am CT, Sunday match against North Florida at the UNF Tennis Complex in Jacksonville, Florida.

Results vs. Queens

Doubles

Order of finish: 1, 2*

Singles

Order of finish: 5, 3, 1, 4*, 6, 2