Austin Peay State University Softball takes down Kennesaw State, 3-1

Clarksville, TN – Kendyl Weinzapfel’s two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning lifted the Austin Peay State University softball team to its first ever ASUN Conference victory, Friday evening at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as the Governors outlasted the Kennesaw State Owls, 3-1.

Tied at 1-1, since the top of the third inning, Austin Peay (12-9, 1-0 ASUN) got its go-ahead rally started in the bottom of the sixth inning off a Megan Hodum opposite field, one-out, double down the left field line.

That brought up Weinzapfel, who jumped all over the first pitch she saw and hammered it over the right field fence for her second home run of the season, while giving the Govs a 3-1 lead.

That would be all that APSU Govs starter Jordan Benefiel (8-6) would need, as she struck out two of the final four batters, she faced to seal away their ASUN Conference-opening victory.

Overall, Benefiel would finish the game giving up one run, on seven hits, while striking out 10 and walking three.

Austin Peay State University had opened the game with a first inning run, with Weinzapfel reaching on a wild pitch on a swinging strike three, then moved to third base on a single by Lexi Osowski-Anderson and score when Osowski-Anderson was thrown out on a steal attempt of second.

The Owls (8-17, 0-1 ASUN) would answer with a run of their own, in the top of the third inning, with Ty Hardeman and Stella Henry leading off the inning with back-to-back singles, followed by a walk to Taylor Cates to load the bases.

After a popup on the infield for the first out of the inning, Hardeman would score on a slow roller to third by Brinaya Bailey to tie the game, 1-1.

Kenley Hilleary (3-4) took the loss, giving up three runs on three hits, while fanning four and walking two.

Inside the Boxscore

The Austin Peay State University victory was their first conference win as a member of the ASUN Conference.

The 10 strikeouts by Jordan Benefiel versus Kennesaw State is her fourth career double-figure strikeout game of her career.

APSU has won the last two meeting versus Kennesaw State.

