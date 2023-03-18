APSU Beach Volleyball finishes Governors Beach Challenge beating Lindenwood, UT Martin

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team wrapped up a perfect weekend at the Governors Beach Challenge with a 5-0 win against Lindenwood and a 3-2 win against UT Martin, Saturday, at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex.

Austin Peay State University improved to 7-5 overall this season and 4-0 at home while pushing its winning streak to four matches. The Governors also improved to 2-0 all-time against Lindenwood and 15-3 all-time against UT Martin with three-straight wins over the Skyhawks.

In the past two seasons, Austin Peay State University is now 7-0 at the Governors Beach Challenge and 15-1 at home. The APSU Govs also improved to 33-15 all-time at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex after going 4-0 this weekend.

Just like Friday’s match against Lindenwood, the Governors jumped out to an early lead when Elizabeth Wheat and Tristin Smith won in just two sets on the No. 4 line. Tegan Seyring and Karli Graham then pushed the lead to 2-0 when they picked up a three-set victory over the Lions in the No. 5 pairing.

Marlayna Bullington and Kelsey Mead wasted no time picking up the match-clinching point for the APSU Govs with a quick two-set win over Lindenwood’s Maider Soto and Katie Malzahn in the No. 1 pairing.

With the match already decided, Chloee McDaniel and Mikayla Powell won in two sets on the No. 2 line before Erin Eisenhart and Jamie Seward won in two sets on the No. 3 line to secure the sweep.

Austin Peay State University also picked up a win over Lindenwood in the extension match with Abby Thigpen and Jenna Salyer winning in three sets.

In the second match of the day, the Governors squared off with old conference rival UT Martin and fell behind early with the Skyhawks knocking off Eisenhart and Seward on the No. 4 line to get the contest started. But Seyring and Graham were able to even the score at 1-1 with a two-set win over the Skyhawks in the No. 4 match.

After moving to the No. 1 pairing, McDaniel and Powell picked up another point for the APSU Govs when they knocked off UT Martin’s Dylan Mott and Audrey Haworth in two sets. Then it was Bullington and Mead scoring the match-clinching point again with a two-set victory over Kambree Lucas and Olivia O’Keefe on the No. 2 line.

With the match already decided, UT Martin picked up the final point with a three-set win over Smith and Wheat on the No. 3 line, but the APSU Govs still claimed the match win, 3-2.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team is back in action when it travels to the EKU Beach Tournament, March 24th-25th, where it takes on Eastern Kentucky, Tusculum, Ottawa (Kan.), and Liberty in Richmond, Kentucky.

Governors Beach Challenge Day Two Results

Austin Peay 5, Lindenwood 0

1. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead def. Soto, Maider/Malzahn, Katie (LWU) 21-12, 21-18

2. Chloee McDaniel/Mikayla Powell def. Hough, Myah/Wilson, Nyah (LWU) 21-10, 21-15

3. Erin Eisenhart/Jamie Seward def. Schade, Amber/Llorens, Elise (LWU) 21-12, 23-21

4. Elizabeth Wheat/Tristin Smith def. Androsky, McKenna/Mitts, Rachel (LWU) 21-10, 21-16

5. Tegan Seyring/Karli Graham def. Janke, Rebecca/Williams, Olivia (LWU) 21-11, 17-21, 15-7

Ext. Abby Thigpen/Jenna Salyer def. Zeis, Jaiden/King, Sienna (LWU) 21-18, 11-21, 16-14

Order of finish: 4, 5, 1, 2, 3

Austin Peay 3, UT Martin 2

1. Chloee McDaniel/Mikayla Powell def. Dylan Mott/Audrey Haworth (UTM) 21-12, 21-14

2. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead def. Kambree Lucas/Olivia O’Keefe (UTM) 21-15, 21-19

3. Lucy Kaufman/Addy Vaughn (UTM) def. Elizabeth Wheat/Tristin Smith 21-19, 19-21, 15-12

4. Jenna Vallée/Haeleigh Paulino (UTM) def. Erin Eisenhart/Jamie Seward 21-11, 22-20

5. Tegan Seyring/Karli Graham def. Kayla Carrell/Kayla Bryant (UTM) 22-20, 18-21, 15-13

Order of finish: 5, 4, 2, 1, 3