APSU Men’s Tennis is on the road Sunday to take on North Florida

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team looks to pick up its first ASUN Conference win in its Sunday 1:00pm match against North Florida at the UNF Tennis Complex in Jacksonville Florida.

Austin Peay (3-8, 0-1 ASUN) fell in its season opener to Queens, Friday, but looks to earn its first victory as a member of the ASUN against North Florida (8-4, 1-0 ASUN).

Freshman Javier Tortajada earned the Govs’ lone point in the ASUN opener, winning in straight sets from the No. 4 position. Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis also won their fifth doubles match of the season from the top position in Friday’s match against the Royals.

The Ospreys defeated Stetson 4-3 in their ASUN opener and have won four of their last five matches entering Sunday’s contest.

Last season, North Florida finished fourth in the ASUN standings and had their season come to an end in the ASUN Championship semifinals to the Regular Season Champions in Florida Gulf Coast.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

After their match in the Sunshine State, the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team returns home for four-straight matches, beginning with a Friday 2:00pm contest against Lipscomb at the Governors Tennis Courts.