Austin Peay State University Baseball falls at home to North Florida, 7-1

Clarksville, TN – Left fielder Nathan Barksdale had three hits but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team dropped its ASUN Conference opener to North Florida, 7-1, Friday on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Barksdale, making his season’s first start, reached base in all four of his plate appearances and had a trio of infield singles. His fourth-inning single provided Austin Peay’s lone run, driving in shortstop Jaden Brown who led of the inning with a double.

North Florida (11-8, 1-0 ASUN) got on the board in the first inning with Aidan Sweatt led off the game with a base hit. After a walk, Austin Peay State University turned a double play and looked ready to escape the inning without any harm. But a passed ball on a walk allowed Sweatt to score.

The Ospreys scored three more runs in the fourth inning to build a 4-0 lead. First baseman Blake Pound and right fielder Cade Reich opened the inning with back-to-back singles. After a sacrifice bunt, Sweatt drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Center fielder Austin Brinling then singled to left field to provide UNF’s third run of the day. Brinling then would score when he stole second and scored after the throw to second evaded a pair of APSU Govs defenders.

Austin Peay State University starting pitcher Lyle Miller-Green (0-3) allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks over 3.2 innings. He also was 2-for-3 at the plate with a walk.

Barksdale was 3-for-3 with a walk and RBI to lead the Govs six-hit offense. Jaden Brown was 1-for-4 with a run scored.

UNF starting pitcher Peter Holden (3-1) held Austin Peay State University to a run on five hits and three walks over his 5.2 innings. Reich led the Osprey’s offense with his 4-for-5 outing. Catcher Dallen Leach drove in two runs in his 1-for-3, two RBI outing.

Number of Note

24 – Austin Peay State University played a game on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park for the first time since February 21st when it closed its season-opening four-game homestand. The Governors saw a scheduled seven-game, 15-day road trip extended by five games over nine days after severe winds damaged its home facility.

Governor of the Game

Barksdale, who had four hits in 25 at-bats last season, pieced together three hits in four plate appearances against North Florida. He also reached base in all four plate appearances and had the Govs lone RBI.

Other Notables

Miller-Green snapped his four-game hitless streak with his 2-for-3 outing against the Ospreys.

Making his first appearance in 14 days, reliever Dan Merrill tossed a scoreless ninth inning.

Next Up For APSU Baseball



The Austin Peay State University baseball team and North Florida continue their three-game ASUN Conference series with a Saturday game at The Hand that begins at 1:00pm